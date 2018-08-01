3 takeaways from Day 5 of Raiders training camp

The Raiders didn’t wait until next week’s exhibition opener versus the Detroit Lions to increase the physicality.

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden oversees the offensive drills at the team's NFL training camp in Napa, Calif., Friday, July 27, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

NAPA, Calif. — Three takeaways from Day 5 of Raiders training camp:

Tackling started early

Coach Jon Gruden made James Butler, a newly signed running back, “live” in a running-game period Wednesday. That designation meant defenders could tackle Butler to the ground. Indeed, safety Obi Melifonwu and linebacker Azeem Victor did so on the ensuing snap.

Not all teams go live during camp. The Raiders aren’t known to have done so last year, for example, under then-coach Jack Del Rio.

There are advantages.

“We’re going to have some live periods,” Gruden said. “We had a live blitz pickup period today, 10 minutes of live blitz pickup. That’s what it’s all about. You can teach people who to block. You can have drills to teach them how to block. But in that period, you can find out how much they really want to block. That’s a winning edge in pass protection. As a defensive player, you have to beat a block once in a while. You’re not going to be free to the quarterback. …

“I want to take a look at some of our young players, live. We did that today.”

Two hours into practice, Gruden instructed players to remove their shoulder pads.

The morning’s final 30 minutes were lighter.

What he needs

The more reps for defensive tackle PJ Hall, the better.

He saw his first of training camp Wednesday.

The Raiders activated the rookie second-round pick from the Physically Unable to Perform List. He missed the first four practices to a pectoral strain. Hall was eased back, being limited to individual reps. Gruden said that he’ll participate in a pass-rushing drill on Thursday.

Hall has plenty of development ahead of him when making the transition from Sam Houston State.

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst Jr., a fifth-round choice, is further along and projects to have a larger role in 2018, particularly in the early going.

Carrier OK

A sore Derek Carrier was able to watch Wednesday’s practice.

He exited Monday after a hard fall, which followed a hit from linebacker Marquel Lee. Carrier is not supposed to miss an extensive period of time.

