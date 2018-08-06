3 takeaways from Day 9 of Raiders training camp

Oakland Raiders defensive backs Obi Melifonwu (20) and Shalom Luani (26) on the field at the team's NFL training camp in Napa, Calif., Sunday, July 29, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

NAPA, Calif. — Three takeaways from Day 9 of Raiders training camp:

Obi’s chance

An unusual set of circumstances produced a prime opportunity for Obi Melifonwu.

The Raiders carry eight safeties on their 90-man roster. Half were unavailable to practice Monday, as Karl Joseph (groin), Marcus Gilchrist (foot), Erik Harris (finger) and Tevin Mitchel (undisclosed) are recovering from injury. That elevated Melifonwu to first-team work opposite Reggie Nelson.

Ostensibly, Melifonwu is still a rookie.

The 2017 second-round choice played only five games and 34 defensive snaps last year. He underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in late August and season-ending hip surgery in December. Now, he has a new coaching staff.

How Melifonwu graded out Monday was not immediately clear. On one play, there was an apparent miscommunication during a 7-on-7 period. Melifonwu was too shallow in zone coverage, as wide receiver Keon Hatcher sprinted behind him for an easy deep touchdown.

“I have to look at the film first,” coach Jon Gruden said of Melifonwu’s day. “We had a lot of communication, a lot of presnap communication. He’s got to recognize formations. He’s got to help talk to the other DBs, make sure everyone is on the same page. Then he’s got to go out and execute and make some plays.

“We’re happy to see him healthy, number one. To be out there getting a lot of reps, number two. The evaluation process is going to be pretty intense when we go inside.”

Gruden unhappy

The Raiders will hope to grow crisper as the week continues.

They committed multiple presnap penalties during practice, including a tight red-zone period. Predictably, Gruden was not happy. On the field, he expressed his dissatisfaction to the team. He also shared his thoughts afterward with reporters.

“The defense jumped offsides twice,” Gruden said. “Presnap penalties make me sick. They really do. I’m sick now. I don’t feel like eating.”

Getting political

A couple politicians of note attended Monday’s practice.

Debra March, mayor of Henderson, was present. The Raiders acquired land in Henderson where they’ll build a permanent headquarters. Gavin Newsom, the lieutenant governor of California and 2018 gubernatorial candidate, also was in Napa.

Newsom spent much of practice chatting with owner Mark Davis.

Neither was able to be reached for comment.

