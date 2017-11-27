After brawl, Raiders stand ground in 21-14 victory over Broncos

The Raiders improved to 5-6 by holding off the Denver Broncos in a 21-14 victory that included an early brawl that resulted in the ejection of WR Michael Crabtree and OG Gabe Jackson.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands off the football to running back Marshawn Lynch (24) during the first half of a NFL game against the Denver Broncos in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands off the football to running back Marshawn Lynch (24) during the first half of a NFL game against the Denver Broncos in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders offensive guard Kelechi Osemele (70), wide receiver Johnny Holton (16) kneel after Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89), not pictured, is knocked unconscious during the first half of a NFL game against the Denver Broncos in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) lays on the field unconscious during the first half of a NFL game against the Denver Broncos in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) lays on the field unconscious during the first half of a NFL game against the Denver Broncos in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) lays on the field unconscious during the first half of a NFL game against the Denver Broncos in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) scrambles to find an open receiver during the first half of a NFL game against the Denver Broncos in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders defensive coordinator John Pagano coaches from the sideline during the first half of a NFL game against the Denver Broncos in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders defensive coordinator John Pagano coaches from the sideline during the first half of a NFL game against the Denver Broncos in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders defensive coordinator John Pagano coaches from the sideline during the first half of a NFL game against the Denver Broncos in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders tight end Lee Smith (86) signals for a first down after catching the football during the first half of a NFL game against the Denver Broncos in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (48) recovers a fumble after Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked during the first half of a NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (48) recovers a fumble after Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked during the first half of a NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls for a play on the line of scrimmage during the first half of a NFL game against the Denver Broncos in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) during the first half of a NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) during the first half of a NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) is tackled by Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) during the first half of a NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) is tackled by Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) during the first half of a NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) is tackled by Denver Broncos wide receiver Bennie Fowler (16) during the first half of a NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs with the football against the Denver Broncos during the first half of a NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

NFL officials, back judge Greg Wilson (119), head linesman Jerod Phillips (6) and umpire Carl Paganelli (124), discuss the players punishment after a fight between the Oakland Raiders and Denver Broncos during the first half of a NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Denver Broncos players rush in as Oakland Raiders wide receiver Johnny Holton (16) holds Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (21) back from Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) during the first half of a NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) stares down Denver Broncos nose tackle Domata Peko (94) as cornerback Aqib Talib (21) and wide receiver Johnny Holton (16) look on during the first half of a NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) gets involved in a tussle with Denver Broncos nose tackle Domata Peko (94) as cornerback Aqib Talib (21) looks on during the first half of a NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) gets involved in a tussle with Denver Broncos nose tackle Domata Peko (94) as cornerback Aqib Talib (21) looks on during the first half of a NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) gets involved in a tussle with Denver Broncos nose tackle Domata Peko (94) and cornerback Aqib Talib (21) during the first half of a NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (21) raises the helmet of Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15), grounded, in the air as he is held back during a scuffle in the first half of a NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders defensive coordinator John Pagano with Oakland Raiders defensive back Erik Harris (41) on the sideline during the first half of a NFL game against the Denver Broncos in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders middle linebacker NaVorro Bowman (53) recovers a turnover during the first half of a NFL game against the Denver Broncos in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders middle linebacker NaVorro Bowman (53) recovers a turnover during the first half of a NFL game against the Denver Broncos in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) is taken off the field by trainers after being knocked unconscious during the first half of a NFL game against the Denver Broncos in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Raiders have been running and jumping after potential interceptions all season.

Apparently, that was their problem.

All they had to do was lie down.

A historic interception drought ended Sunday under a rain-scattered sky at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Linebacker NaVorro Bowman deflected an end-zone pass, which bounced off a teammate before falling back to Bowman with his posterior on the grass. The Raiders’ defense was the difference in a 21-14 win over the Denver Broncos.

Oakland (5-6) did not record one interception in its first 10 games of the season. That easily was the longest such streak in NFL history; previously, no team had gone longer than its first six games without a pick. In all, the Raiders allowed 331 passes without an interception before Bowman’s pick.

It gave the Raiders possession at their own 20-yard line. They capitalized, as quarterback Derek Carr punctuated a touchdown drive with a 9-yard pass to wide receiver Amari Cooper for the game’s first score.

The team fired defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. on Tuesday. John Pagano, assistant head coach/defense, overtook play-caller duties. He deserves some credit on a day the Raiders also had a season-high five sacks — outside linebacker Bruce Irvin and defensive lineman Denico Autry had two apiece.

But there is no softening the play of Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch.

He completed nine of 14 passes for 41 yards and the interception before exiting early in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury. He did not return. Trevor Siemian stepped in with Denver down 21-0 and had 149 passing yards and two touchdowns to make the game close.

Cooper exited with a concussion in the second quarter. Wide receiver Michael Crabtree and right guard Gabe Jackson were ejected for their roles in an early first-quarter skirmish. Crabtree exchanged punches with Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib, who also was ejected. Jackson made contact with a referee.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitte