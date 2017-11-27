After brawl, Raiders stand ground in 21-14 victory over Broncos

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Raiders have been running and jumping after potential interceptions all season.
Apparently, that was their problem.
All they had to do was lie down.
A historic interception drought ended Sunday under a rain-scattered sky at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Linebacker NaVorro Bowman deflected an end-zone pass, which bounced off a teammate before falling back to Bowman with his posterior on the grass. The Raiders’ defense was the difference in a 21-14 win over the Denver Broncos.
Oakland (5-6) did not record one interception in its first 10 games of the season. That easily was the longest such streak in NFL history; previously, no team had gone longer than its first six games without a pick. In all, the Raiders allowed 331 passes without an interception before Bowman’s pick.
It gave the Raiders possession at their own 20-yard line. They capitalized, as quarterback Derek Carr punctuated a touchdown drive with a 9-yard pass to wide receiver Amari Cooper for the game’s first score.
The team fired defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. on Tuesday. John Pagano, assistant head coach/defense, overtook play-caller duties. He deserves some credit on a day the Raiders also had a season-high five sacks — outside linebacker Bruce Irvin and defensive lineman Denico Autry had two apiece.
But there is no softening the play of Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch.
He completed nine of 14 passes for 41 yards and the interception before exiting early in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury. He did not return. Trevor Siemian stepped in with Denver down 21-0 and had 149 passing yards and two touchdowns to make the game close.
Cooper exited with a concussion in the second quarter. Wide receiver Michael Crabtree and right guard Gabe Jackson were ejected for their roles in an early first-quarter skirmish. Crabtree exchanged punches with Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib, who also was ejected. Jackson made contact with a referee.
