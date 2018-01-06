All-Pro voters skip over Raiders’ roster, including Khalil Mack

The Raiders have invested in their coaches. On Friday morning, there came a reminder of what must be next: their roster.

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) takes the field for warm up drills prior to the team's game against the New York Giants in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) takes the field for warm up drills prior to the team's game against the New York Giants in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

In this Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, file photo, referee Gene Steratore (114) carries a folded piece of paper used to determine a measurement next to Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) during the second half of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Dallas Cowboys in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) on the field during the first half of a NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) comes in to pressure Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) as offensive tackle Tyron Smith (77) tries to prevent a sack during the first half of a NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) and running back Marshawn Lynch (24) have a conversation on the sideline prior to the start of the team's game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Raiders have invested in their coaches.

On Friday morning, there came a reminder of what must be next: their roster.

The Associated Press announced the results of its All-Pro voting. No Raiders players were selected.

A lack of love from 50 sports writers is not synonymous with a void in talent, a case that defensive end Khalil Mack’s omission single-handedly presents. Still, the team knows its talent acquisition this offseason cannot stop with Jon Gruden’s 10-year, $100 million contract.

Four Raiders players received at least one All-Pro vote.

Mack garnered two, good for sixth-most among the NFL’s edge defenders. He entered 2017 as the reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year. Despite regularly being double- and triple-teamed, he was dominant against the run while finishing with 61 tackles, 10½ sacks, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Calais Campbell of the Jacksonville Jaguars (34 votes), Cameron Jordan of the New Orleans Saints (25), the Dallas Cowboys’ Demarcus Lawrence (14), the Minnesota Vikings’ Everson Griffen (17) and the Los Angeles Chargers’ Joey Bosa (four) totaled more votes than Mack.

Raiders wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson received the third-most votes at kick returner with one. Kelechi Osemele saw the fourth-most at left guard with seven. Rodney Hudson attracted the sixth-most at center with two.

In 2016, Mack and Osemele were first-team All-Pro selections for the Raiders. They went 12-4 compared with 6-10 this season.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.