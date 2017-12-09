Amari Cooper’s status uncertain for Raiders’ game at Kansas City

Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper practiced Friday for the first time since suffering a concussion and ankle sprain Nov. 26 versus the Denver Broncos. He is listed as questionable on the injury report.

ALAMEDA, Calif. — There is no question as to whether Amari Cooper is 100 percent. He’s not.

He probably isn’t 90 percent, either.

Beyond that, the question surrounding the wide receiver’s availability for Sunday’s game at the Kansas City Chiefs is exactly how the Raiders would prefer it before a critical AFC West matchup: It’s a question.

Cooper practiced Friday for the first time since suffering a concussion and ankle sprain Nov. 26 versus the Denver Broncos. He cleared concussion protocol Wednesday. As for his left ankle, the Raiders offered little hint on the likelihood it will keep him from playing. They know the Chiefs would be interested in such intel.

Officially, Cooper is listed as questionable on the injury report after a limited practice.

The period of practice open to reporters was too light and brief to gather meaningful insight on his status. The 23-year-old declined a locker-room interview request afterward. Likewise, coach Jack Del Rio declined to say if the decision on Cooper’s status will be made in the hours before the 10 a.m. PST kickoff.

“We’ll see,” Del Rio said. “I have some thoughts on it, but I don’t need to share them with (Chiefs coach) Andy (Reid) right now.”

The Chiefs must prepare for the possibility to face Cooper, who torched them for 11 catches, 210 yards and two touchdowns Oct. 29 in the teams’ first meeting. He has 31 receptions for 289 yards and three touchdowns in his other 10 games this season.

Speaking generally, Del Rio addressed the standard operating procedure for an injured player. Any such player must be cleared by doctors to play, Del Rio said. Then, the player will decide his own availability. Del Rio typically then allows the player to play in that circumstance, he said.

He characterized Cooper’s improvement as “gradual.”

“Getting better every day,” Del Rio said. “Did some running on the side earlier in the week. Moved around pretty good today. We’ll see. He’s questionable, and we’ll see. Moved around pretty well today.”

The Raiders, Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers are tied atop the AFC West with a 6-6 record.

Notable

— Cornerback Antonio Hamilton (knee) is eligible to be activated from injured reserve and play Sunday. That doesn’t necessarily mean he will be. Hamilton traveled Friday to Kansas City, but the decision to activate him is not expected to be finalized until Saturday.

— Center-guard Jon Felciano (concussion) was ruled out for the game. Defensive lineman Jihad Ward (foot) and linebacker Cory James (knee) were listed as doubtful. Along with Cooper, four others were declared questionable: wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (hip), cornerback David Amerson (foot), defensive lineman Denico Autry (hand) and fullback Jamize Olawale (ankle). Patterson and Autry are expected to play.

— Amerson has missed five straight games. The Raiders listed him as a limited participant all week in practice, the same as last week when he did not play versus the New York Giants.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.