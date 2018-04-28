Another dice roll: Mo Hurst highlights Raiders’ Day 3 of draft

Measured risks. Those will be what define the Raiders’ 2018 draft.

Michigan defensive lineman Maurice Hurst is seen at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Wisconsin defensive back Nick Nelson runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Measured risks.

Those will be what define the Raiders’ 2018 draft.

In the fifth round Saturday, the team traded up and selected former Michigan defensive tackle Mo Hurst Jr. with the No. 140 overall pick. He was considered a first- or second-round talent before a heart issue forced him to exit the NFL Scouting Combine in March and fall on draft boards. He became the latest draft gamble for the future Las Vegas franchise.

On Friday, the Raiders traded a third-round pick to acquire Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant. The NFL suspended Bryant for the entire 2016 season for violating its substance-abuse policy. He is entering his final season under contract.

On Saturday, they traded up in the third round to select former LSU defensive end Arden Key. He widely was regarded as a first-round talent, but he has character concerns largely tied to marijuana usage.

Hurst visited the Raiders before the draft.

He was a consensus All-American in 2017. He started 13 games while logging 61 tackles, 14 1/2 of which were for a loss, to accompany five sacks, two pass breakups and one forced fumble. According to Pro Football Focus, he had 49 total pressures in 2017, seven more than any defensive tackle in the country.

The Raiders opened Saturday with the selection of former Wisconsin cornerback Nick Nelson at No. 110 overall. The fourth-round pick was the first non-lineman the Raiders drafted. In a conference call with reporters, he said that he’s two weeks into a six-week recovery timetable for a torn meniscus he suffered during a pre-draft workout with the Detroit Lions.

Nelson added that he believes he’d be a first- or second-round pick if not for the injury.

Nelson sat out the 2016 season as a transfer from Hawaii. He promptly led the nation with a school-record 21 pass breakups last year while starting all 14 games. Nelson played some wide receiver in high school, but he had no career interceptions between the 2014 and 2015 seasons at Hawaii and 2017 at Wisconsin.

Bryant trade aside, the Raiders focused only on the line of scrimmage before Saturday.

They drafted offensive tackle Kolton Miller in the first round, defensive tackle P.J. Hall in the second, and both offensive tackle Brandon Parker and Key in the third.

To select Hurst at No. 140, the Raiders traded the No. 159 and 185 overall picks to the Indianapolis Colts.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.