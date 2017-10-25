Chiefs CB Marcus Peters teases Raiders fans about Las Vegas move

As an Oakland native, Marcus Peters knows the franchise’s relocation is a sensative issue. He had some fun with it anyway.

Referees break up an altercation between the Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters (22) and Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) during the second quarter at Oakland Coliseum, October 19, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The eventual relocation to Las Vegas is a sensitive topic for many Raiders fans in the Bay Area, given the franchise has spent 45 of its 58 seasons in Oakland, becoming a fabric around which some friendships and family traditions have formed.

As an Oakland native, Marcus Peters knows this.

He had some fun with it anyway.

Last week, Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch rode a Bay Area Rapid Transit train with Peters, a Kansas City Chiefs cornerback and longtime friend, following the teams’ Oct. 19 game. At multiple points of a commute from the stadium to downtown Oakland. Peterson playfully prodded passengers about the impending move.

Stadium construction in Las Vegas will break ground on Nov. 13.

It’s tentatively scheduled to be completed in time for the 2020 NFL season.

“That’s why they’re going to Vegas,” Peters said to passengers with a smile on his face. The context of his comment was unclear. In response, the crowd groaned.

Later, he said: “Always remember: They’re only going to be here for a certain amount of weeks. Y’all know the worst nightmare of your life? All y’all are gonna have to become Niners fans.”

More groans and boos followed the seemingly good-natured ribbing.

Beast Mode Productions, Lynch’s media subset of his apparel company, recently posted raw video of the BART commute. The video itself was filmed hours after Lynch was ejected in the second quarter of the Raiders’ 31-30 win at the Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum.

Peters was involved in a skirmish with some Raiders players after he delivered a late hit on quarterback Derek Carr. Lynch ran from the sideline to midfield, serving as a peacemaker while separating Peters from his own teammates. Lynch then made contact with an official.

The contact prompted a 15-yard penalty, ejection and one-game NFL suspension that cost Lynch $110,662 in contractual money. He’ll be sidelined Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. On Wednesday, the Raiders promoted rookie running back Elijah Hood from the practice squad. Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington and fullback Jamize Olawale are expected to handle the brunt of the workload.

