Chris Warren III’s booming hit highlights Raiders-Lions practice

It was a you-had-to-be-there type of moment, and one that Gruden won’t forget when it’s time to finalize the 53-man roster.

NAPA, Calif. — Jon Gruden was disgusted by the handful of flags thrown at the Raiders on Monday, saying in particular pre-snap penalties make him lose his appetite.

Gruden wasn’t going to allow the penalties to continue Tuesday for the first day of two joint practices with the Detroit Lions.

“Lower your pads,” Gruden angrily shouted at running back Chris Warren III during rushing plays against the Lions’ front seven.

In a game, Warren’s high collision might have summoned a flag for being near a defender’s helmet.

Warren took his coach’s advice on the following play and delivered the boom.

“I heard a sound,” Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said.

That was Warren lowering his shoulder pads to send Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis flying like a helicopter before Davis landed on his back side and Warren rumbled into the end zone.

Gruden is probably starving for more plays like that.

“I haven’t seen Chris’ run, but I heard it was pretty awesome,” Carr said after practice. “I can’t wait to see that.”

Unfortunately for Raiders’ fans, they probably won’t get to see Warren’s bulldozing run against the Lions’ 2017 first-round pick because it happened when spectators weren’t allowed to film.

But before the memorable hit, Warren had already impressed the Raiders’ coaching staff.

Warren, an undrafted rookie out of the University of Texas, was one of three tryout players who signed with the Raiders following the team’s rookie minicamp in May.

Gruden has preached physical play since he took over for the Raiders and so far he’s gotten that from Warren, who’s bigger than most running backs at 6-feet-2-inches and 247 pounds.

Notable

— Following Monday’s practice, the Raiders met with an NFL officiating crew to discuss the league’s new safety rules.

The new helmet rule, which prevents players from lowering their head to deliver a hit, was a hot topic during the question-and-answer portion.

“The defensive guys were asking more questions because of the head-going-down type of deal,” Raiders linebacker Derrick Johnson said. “I get it. But sometimes, it’s a gray area when you’re hitting with (the crown of your helmet).

“It’s going to be a judgment call. I don’t think as much is going to be called as people think. It’s good for the game, though. We understand it. We just don’t want to play slow.”

Raiders defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. has mixed feelings about the new rule.

“It looks like it’s taking a lot of physical out of the game, but we understood the rule,” Edwards said. “We’re definitely going to have to work towards that so we don’t get any penalties.”

— Running back DeAndre Washington rejoined the Raiders after missing a few practices because of a private matter. Safeties Karl Joseph (groin) and Erik Harris (finger) also returned to practice. Last year’s second-round pick Obi Melifonwu was not on the field for an undisclosed reason.

