Raiders

Chris Warren III’s booming hit highlights Raiders-Lions practice

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 7, 2018 - 5:08 pm
 

NAPA, Calif. — Jon Gruden was disgusted by the handful of flags thrown at the Raiders on Monday, saying in particular pre-snap penalties make him lose his appetite.

Gruden wasn’t going to allow the penalties to continue Tuesday for the first day of two joint practices with the Detroit Lions.

“Lower your pads,” Gruden angrily shouted at running back Chris Warren III during rushing plays against the Lions’ front seven.

In a game, Warren’s high collision might have summoned a flag for being near a defender’s helmet.

Warren took his coach’s advice on the following play and delivered the boom.

“I heard a sound,” Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said.

That was Warren lowering his shoulder pads to send Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis flying like a helicopter before Davis landed on his back side and Warren rumbled into the end zone.

Gruden is probably starving for more plays like that.

“I haven’t seen Chris’ run, but I heard it was pretty awesome,” Carr said after practice. “I can’t wait to see that.”

Unfortunately for Raiders’ fans, they probably won’t get to see Warren’s bulldozing run against the Lions’ 2017 first-round pick because it happened when spectators weren’t allowed to film.

It was a you-had-to-be-there type of moment, and one that Gruden won’t forget when it’s time to finalize the 53-man roster.

But before the memorable hit, Warren had already impressed the Raiders’ coaching staff.

Warren, an undrafted rookie out of the University of Texas, was one of three tryout players who signed with the Raiders following the team’s rookie minicamp in May.

Gruden has preached physical play since he took over for the Raiders and so far he’s gotten that from Warren, who’s bigger than most running backs at 6-feet-2-inches and 247 pounds.

Notable

— Following Monday’s practice, the Raiders met with an NFL officiating crew to discuss the league’s new safety rules.

The new helmet rule, which prevents players from lowering their head to deliver a hit, was a hot topic during the question-and-answer portion.

“The defensive guys were asking more questions because of the head-going-down type of deal,” Raiders linebacker Derrick Johnson said. “I get it. But sometimes, it’s a gray area when you’re hitting with (the crown of your helmet).

“It’s going to be a judgment call. I don’t think as much is going to be called as people think. It’s good for the game, though. We understand it. We just don’t want to play slow.”

Raiders defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. has mixed feelings about the new rule.

“It looks like it’s taking a lot of physical out of the game, but we understood the rule,” Edwards said. “We’re definitely going to have to work towards that so we don’t get any penalties.”

— Running back DeAndre Washington rejoined the Raiders after missing a few practices because of a private matter. Safeties Karl Joseph (groin) and Erik Harris (finger) also returned to practice. Last year’s second-round pick Obi Melifonwu was not on the field for an undisclosed reason.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Raiders Videos
Raiders Host First Joint Practice with Lions
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. talk about what it was like practicing with the Detroit Lions on Tuesday.
Vegas Nation: Raiders preparing for joint practice with Lions
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken provides an update on Obi Melifonwu performance in practice as well as the Raiders preparation for the joint practice with the Detroit Lions starting Tuesday.
Vegas Nation: Day 7 Of Training Camp
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over the seventh day of Raiders training camp.
Vegas Nation: Peyton Manning Visits Raiders
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken goes over Raiders practice and Peyton Manning visiting the teams camp.
Raiders React to Fifth Day of Training Camp
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, safety Reggie Nelson and center Rodney Hudson respond to questions from the media on the team's fifth day of training camp.
Vegas Nation: Oakland Raiders training camp Day 3
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken and sports columnist Ed Graney go over the team's third day of training camp, discuss what Gareon Conley's injury, review the team's first day in pads and what the Raiders will look to do at running back.
Former Raiders' linebacker Villapiano discuss Raiders' move
Former Raiders linebacker Phil Villapiano speaks with Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney about the team's impending move to Las Vegas.
Vegas Nation: Oakland Raiders training camp Day 2
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken and sports columnist Ed Graney go over the team's second day of training camp, discuss Gareon Conley missing sessions and what it'll be like when the team starts practicing with pads on Sunday.
Raiders Look Forward to First Practice with Pads on Sunday
Greg Olson, Kelechi Osemele and Doug Martin react to team's first practice with pads on Sunday
Vegas Nation: Olson believes Carr, QBs have developed "thick skin" under Gruden
Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson explains how the Raiders quarterbacks have responded to Jon Gruden's tough coaching style.
Vegas Nation: Olson pleased with progress of rookie linemen Miller, Parker
Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson describes what he has seen out of rookie offensive linemen Kolton Miller and Brandon Parker so far.
Raiders React To First Day Of Training Camp
Jon Gruden, Derek Carr and Kolton Miller react to the first day of training camp.
Vegas Nation: Martin calls Raiders O-Line "the best" he's ran behind
Raiders running back Doug Martin speaks no how different it is running behind his new offensive line in Oakland
Vegas Nation: Raiders Training Camp Day 1
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond, Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken and sports columnist Ed Graney go over the Raiders first day of training camp.
Vegas Nation: Miller on Penn, Jackson helping him out
Raiders rookie tackle Kolton Miller talks about the veterans he has leaned on during the offseason
Vegas Nation: Miller happy about weight gain
Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller talks about his weight gain prior to training camp.
Vegas Nation: Carr says Kolton Miller is "ready"
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr shares his thoughts on Kolton Miller—compliments the rookie's physical progression during offseason.
Vegas Nation: Carr "confident" in executing Gruden's offense
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr details what it's like learning Jon Gruden's offense.
Vegas Nation: Gruden believes "competition" makes for an exciting training camp
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden discusses his goals for training camp.
Vegas Nation: Jordy Nelson meets Gruden's expectations
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden indicates that Jordy Nelson continues to play like how he did in Green Bay prior to injury.
Vegas Nation: Gruden hopes Khalil Mack comes back to team soon
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden focuses on coaching current crop of players as he waits for the resolution of Khalil Mack's contract situation.
Vegas Nation: Gruden "pleased" with Kolton Miller's first day of training camp
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden praises first round pick Kolton Miller from an "athletic" and "mental" standpoint following team's first training camp.
Vegas Nation: Gruden reflects on the team's first day of training camp
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden shares his overall thoughts on being back at training camp for the first time in 10 years.
Vegas Nation: Raiders ready for training camp
Host Bryan Salmond is in studio talking via Skype with Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken about what to expect as the Raiders go into training camp.
Vegas Nation: Johnson puts "special" Bruce Irvin alongside ex-Chiefs teammates
Raiders linebacker Derrick Johnson describes what it's like working with Bruce Irvin.
Vegas Nation:Johnson is "chasing" a championship
Raiders veteran linebacker Derrick Johnson's main goal is to win a championship.
Vegas Nation: AFC West Division
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond joined by Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken, sports reporter Gilbert Manzano and Columnist Ed Graney for a look at the battle for AFC West supremacy.
Raiders BBQ
On Friday, July 20, Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden hosted — and paid for — a free barbecue for Raiders fans. Gruden teamed up with the Raiders and Ricky's Sports Theater and Grill in San Leandro, Calif. as a way to show thanks and gratitude for the support of the Raider Nation. Over 500 Raiders fans showed up to the event that had music, raffles, and appearances from Raiders alumni. This was the final event before the Raiders begin their training camp next week in Napa. Chris Booker Las Vegas Review-Journal
Vegas Nation: Off season update
Ed Graney, Bryan Salmond, Michael Gehlken and Gilbert Manzano sit down and discuss the latest news around the Raiders.
Las Vegas Morning Update — Sunday, July 8
The Raiders team is secretive about tickets, and the new Miss Nevada is Alexis Hilts.
Vegas Nation Stadium Show: Analysis of Raiders Stadium Construction Site
Review-Journal sports reporter Ed Graney and business reporter Rick Velotta go over the recent updates on the Raiders stadium and owner Mark Davis serving food to construction workers.
More in Raiders
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Raiders Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like