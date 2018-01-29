Derek Carr leads AFC to lucrative win for fellow Raiders

Derek Carr boosted his teammates’ wallets Sunday at the Pro Bowl — and perhaps his own disposition following a difficult season.

AFC quarterback Derek Carr, of the Oakland Raiders, prepares to throw a pass during Pro Bowl NFL football practice, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)

MINNEAPOLIS — Derek Carr boosted his teammates’ wallets Sunday at the Pro Bowl — and perhaps his own disposition following a difficult season.

The Raiders quarterback began the 2018 calendar year on a high note, throwing an 18-yard touchdown to Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker late in a 24-23 AFC win over the NFC. The All-Star game victory delivered a nice payout for Carr and his AFC teammates. They left Orlando, Florida, with a $64,000 paycheck for winning as opposed to $32,000 for those on the losing end.

Carr made the Pro Bowl as an alternate, replacing New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. The latter is participating here at the Super Bowl this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Following a disappointing 6-10 campaign that preceded widespread coaching changes, Carr completed 11 of 15 passes for 115 yards, one touchdown and an interception. His go-ahead score to Walker occurred on a vertical route up the right seam with 1 minute and 39 seconds left in regulation.

Carr is one of four Raiders players who financially profited from the Pro Bowl. The beneficiary list does not include defensive end Khalil Mack, who was a Pro Bowler but skipped the game due to an undisclosed injury, a team spokesman said. Mack figures not to lose sleep over $64,000. He can garner tens of millions of dollars this offseason, as the franchise looks to sign him to a long-term extension.

Carr received $64,000. Center Rodney Hudson pocketed $164,000 between the win and a $100,000 performance incentive in his contract. Left tackle Donald Penn earned $250,000 for a contract incentive. He skipped this week’s action due to December foot surgery. Left guard Kelechi Osemele left Florida the biggest winner, walking out with $364,000 for the win plus a $300,000 bonus.

Hudson, Penn and Osemele all have a Pro Bowl contract bonus featuring the same language. It allows each to collect a six-figure bonus if the offensive lineman is not online voted into the Pro Bowl as a non-alternate but also participates in the Pro Bowl week. They are permitted to skip the game and still receive the bonus if their absence, as in the case of Penn, is due to a medical situation.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.