DT Ndamukong Suh cancels Raiders visit

The Raiders were scheduled to meet Wednesday with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, arguably the most highly-sought free agent remaining on the market. That visit was canceled as Suh returned home following a Tuesday visit with the Los Angeles Rams.

OAKLAND, Calif. — Suh much for that.

There was some question — long before the visit was canceled — as to how the Raiders might compete financially for Suh’s services, given the price tag the five-time Pro Bowler was expected to command. Not helping matters, the team is coming off a 6-10 campaign and plays in California, which features the highest state income taxes in the country.

Suh spent the past three years with the Miami Dolphins. Florida has no such taxes.

Presuming the Raiders are out of the Suh sweepstakes for good, the team’s next substantial investment could come at wide receiver.

Allen Hurns, whom the Jacksonville Jaguars released Tuesday, told a radio station that the Raiders were among the teams to have expressed interest in him. It is unclear how serious that interest is, but Eric Decker and Ryan Grant already have visited the Raiders this week.

Grant signed Tuesday with the Indianapolis Colts. Decker remains available.

While Suh skipped the Bay Area, the Raiders entertained former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Emmanuel Lamur on a Wednesday visit, a source said. He played for the Cincinncati Bengals from 2012 to 2015 under now-Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther and linebackers coach David Lippincott.

Lamur, 28, handled predominantly a special-teams role the past two seasons in Minnesota. Overall, he has started 15 of 71 career games with $161 tackles, two interceptions and half a sack since 2012.

