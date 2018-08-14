Ex-Raiders cornerback Sean Smith out early from jail

Former Raiders cornerback Sean Smith was released from jail Tuesday after serving five months of a one-year sentence.

Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith stands on the field during a game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Smith pled guilty in March to a felony assault charge tied to the beating of his sister’s then-boyfriend last July in Pasadena, California.

Last week, TMZ Sports reported that Smith’s release date was moved up to Sept. 5 for good behavior and overcrowding. Smith didn’t have to wait that long.

“Finally free,” Smith tweeted Tuesday morning. “So much to say but I’m headed to the gym. I’ll catch up with y’all later.”

Smith, 31, signed a four-year, $38 million deal with the Raiders in 2016. The team released Smith on March 12.

In his two years with the Raiders, Smith recorded four interceptions and 15 pass defenses. He only started eight games last season after starting in 15 the year prior.

Finally FREE!!!!!!! So much to say but I’m headed to the gym. I’ll catch up wit y’all later 😎✌🏾 — Sean Smith (@SeanSMITH24) August 14, 2018

