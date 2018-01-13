Ex-Raiders head coach Tom Cable returns to team as assistant

Tom Cable, the Raiders’ head coach from 2008 to 2010, reportedly has returned to the franchise as its offensive line coach. NFL Network reported his hiring Saturday morning.

Seattle Seahawks assistant head coach Tom Cable walks the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Former Oakland Raiders head coach Tom Cable paces the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals defeated the Raiders 24-23. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Seattle Seahawks assistant head coach Tom Cable walks the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Seattle Seahawks assistant head coach Tom Cable walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Seattle Seahawks assistant head coach and offensive line coach Tom Cable, second from right, stands with players during the singing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

OAKLAND, Calif. — Jon Gruden won’t be the only former Raiders head coach on the team’s 2018 staff.

Tom Cable, at the helm from 2008 to 2010, reportedly has returned to the franchise as its offensive line coach. Then-owner Al Davis fired Cable amid physical abuse allegations, including those involving women. He spent the past seven seasons with the Seattle Seahawks as their assistant head coach/offensive line coach before being dismissed this month.

NFL Network reported his hiring Saturday morning.

In August 2009, Cable reportedly was involved in a physical altercation with defensive assistant Randy Hanson that resulted in Hanson suffering a broken jaw. Police elected not to press charges.

In November 2009, an ESPN report cited two women — an ex-wife and former girlfriend of Cable— as stating Cable struck them during their relationships. Cable finished out his final season.

In January 2011, Davis cited the latter situation when discussing Cable’s departure. Davis docked $120,000 of pay from Cable’s contact over the final six games of his tenure amid legal fees.

Cable was elevated to interim head coach for Lane Kiffin four games into the 2008 season. The Raiders retained him after a 4-8 finish, and they went 5-11 and then 8-8 during the next two years of his tenure. Cable initially joined the organization as an offensive line coach in 2007.

This offseason, the Raiders have a decision to make with Marshawn Lynch. The running back finished 2017 strong but is due a $4.35 salary this year and, if on the roster March 18, an added $1 million bonus. Cable’s familiarity with Lynch might indicate that Lynch will be retained. They were in Seattle together from 2011 to 2015.

Mike Tice served as the Raiders’ offensive line coach the past three years.

Gruden was introduced Tuesday as the franchise’s coach. He held the position from the 1998 to 2001 seasons before being traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two first-round draft picks, two second-round draft picks and $8 million in cash.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.