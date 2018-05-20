Former Raider, LSU Heisman winner Billy Cannon dies at age 80

Cannon led the Tigers to a national championship in 1958 and won the Heisman following year, highlighted by his famous tackle-breaking 89-yard return that beat Ole Miss 703.

Former LSU running back and Heisman trophy winner Billy Cannon watches his famous run on the scoreboard screens at the end of the first quarter of the LSU-Tulane NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2009. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)

This Dec. 8, 1959 file photo shows Billy Cannon posing with the Heisman Trophy. Cannon, Troy Aikman and Lou Holtz are among the 15 former players and coaches elected Thursday May 1, 2008. (AP Photo/Jacob Harris, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. — Billy Cannon, the gifted running back who won the Heisman for LSU in 1959 with memorable Halloween night punt return touchdown against Mississippi, has died. He was 80.

LSU says Cannon died at his home in St. Francisville on Sunday morning.

Cannon led the Tigers to a national championship in 1958 and won the Heisman following year, highlighted by his famous tackle-breaking 89-yard return that beat Ole Miss 703.

Billy Cannon passed away peacefully in his home early Sunday morning. He was 80 years old. The entire #LSU family mourns with the Cannons and his loved ones. He will never be forgotten. #20 pic.twitter.com/pCcCbPTmEG — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) May 20, 2018

He went on to a successful pro career with the Houston Oilers, Oakland Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs. He became a dentist after retiring from football.

Cannon served three years in federal prison for counterfeiting in the mid-1980s. He was inducted into the college football Hall of Fame in 2008.