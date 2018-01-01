Grading the Raiders’ 30-10 loss against the Chargers

How the Raiders performed in a 30-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) is taken down by Los Angeles Chargers defense during an NFL game at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes (94) walks off the field after a torn ACL during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) gets sacked by Oakland Raiders middle linebacker NaVorro Bowman (53) and Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) during an NFL game at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Derek Carr (4) during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Oakland Raiders cornerback T.J. Carrie (38) breaks up a pass intended for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) during an NFL game at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

How the team performed in a 30-10 loss to Los Angeles:

Offense: C-minus

Say this for running back Marshawn Lynch: As the Raiders faltered down the stretch this last month, he continued to produce and run with purpose. His 101 yards on 19 carries allowed him to secure a $600,000 incentive bonus for finishing with 800 or more in 2017. Derek Carr — 19-of-28 passing for 243 yards with an 87-yard touchdown and a terrible interception thrown into deep coverage at the goal line — finished a season in which he definitely regressed. Injuries to the offensive line were exposed Sunday and this might have been the final time we saw wide receiver Michael Crabtree (two catches for 17 yards Sunday and due $7 million next year) in a Raiders uniform.

Defense: D

On a third-and-16 for the Chargers in the second quarter, little-used cornerback Antonio Hamilton committed a 30-yard pass interference penalty. The Chargers scored one play later. On first-and-20 for the Chargers later in the quarter, Raiders linebacker Khalil Mack was called for unnecessary roughness. The Chargers scored a play later. Tripping over themselves in such ways while allowing 495 yards to the home team, the Raiders defense hardly big adieu to the 2017 season in a memorable fashion. It also didn’t help that the team’s top two draft picks (cornerback Gareon Conley and safety Obi Melifonwu) played a combined seven games before both headed to injured reserve.

Special teams: A

It’s about the only thing that went right for the Raiders, who got a blocked field goal from Justin Ellis, a blocked extra point from Denico Autry, a punt by Marquette King that was downed inside the 1-yard line and a 40-yard field goal from Giorgio Tavecchio.

Coaching: C

For Chucky. Jack Del Rio went 6-10 in his third and final season as coach, but he was fired minutes following the loss and all attention has now turned toward former Raiders boss Jon Gruden. He was 38-26 over four seasons as Raiders coach from 1998-2001 and won a Super Bowl coaching the Buccaneers, before becoming one of the better and more entertaining NFL television analysts.

Ed Graney Las Vegas Review-Journal