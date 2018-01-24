Gruden watches from afar as Raiders meet with Davenport

Jon Gruden and the Raiders’ coaching staff largely were absent Tuesday at the Senior Bowl. That’s OK. They’re covered.

Texas A&M quarterback Jake Hubenak (10) is brought down by UTSA defensive end Marcus Davenport (93) after a short run during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Texas A&M running back Keith Ford (7) is tackled by UTSA safety Nate Gaines (11) and defensive end Marcus Davenport (93) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

UTSA defensive back Marcus Davenport (93) tackles Texas A&M quarterback Jake Hubenak during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

MOBILE, Ala. — Hundreds of NFL coaches and scouts saw Marcus Davenport crouch into unfamiliar territory Tuesday, the heralded edge rusher from the University of Texas at San Antonio taking reps with his hand in the dirt after a college career largely spent on his feet in a two-point stance.

One pair of eyes was noticeably absent.

About 2,000 miles from Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Jon Gruden continued work in the Bay Area. A number of tasks exist there for the new Raiders coach and his staff, the bulk of whom weren’t present either on the first day of Senior Bowl practices.

That’s OK. They were covered.

Such executives as Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie and others in the scouting department are keeping a close eye on developments this week leading up to Saturday’s signature college all-star game. Gruden not only can receive scouting updates from the ground but also video footage of the practices, effectively keeping him involved from a remote location.

Here in Alabama, a McKenzie-led scout team handles the particulars.

Davenport, projected by some draftniks as a possible top-10 selection, said that he met with the Raiders on Monday evening for a private interview at a hotel in Mobile. Following a 6-10 campaign, the franchise owns the No. 9 or 10 overall selection. A coin toss at the NFL Scouting Combine in about five weeks will determine if the Raiders or San Francisco 49ers will be awarded the No. 9 pick.

A strong Senior Bowl week would boost Davenport’s case as an option for the Raiders.

If chosen, he’d develop at defensive end opposite Khalil Mack. Outside linebacker Bruce Irvin, 30, has recorded 15 sacks in two seasons with the Raiders, including eight last year. He seems to have proved his worth moving forward — his base salary jumps from $4.5 million to $8 million in 2018 and $9 million in 2019 — but an added athlete to the rotation cannot be ruled out.

“That’d be awesome, honestly,” Davenport said of playing with Mack. “He’s a great player. They have a lot of good players. But I still need to refine my skills to be able to get that level. I need to get to that level and earn it.”

To begin, he can make strides throughout this week.

Increased scrutiny awaits a small-conference prospect at the Senior Bowl, as scouts are looking to see how the player responds to the rise in surrounding talent. DeMarcus Ware, out of Troy, rose to the occasion in Mobile before becoming the No. 11 overall pick in 2005. Alex Cappa, an offensive tackle from Division II Humboldt State, won a couple on-field drills versus Davenport on Tuesday.

Davenport called the practice “really different” from what he’s experienced in the past.

“Way more advanced,” Davenport said. “But I’m learning. The speed was pretty much the same. People are more technically sound, and I had to do it all from a three-point stance. A little bit different for me. … There were a couple plays (in college) where I played in a (three-point stance). I just need to work on that three. … I need to stay lower, lock out my arms. That’s about it.”

From afar, Gruden and the Raiders’ coaches will be watching.

They can elect to interview him in early March when Davenport attends the Combine.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.