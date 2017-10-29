How to watch Raiders-Bills, other Week 8 games on TV in Las Vegas

The Raiders’ two-game road trip begins Sunday in New York against the Buffalo Bills.
Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch on television in Las Vegas:
Who: Raiders at Bills
Where: New Era Field, Orchard Park, New York
Time: 10 a.m. PDT
TV: KLAS-8/CBS (Cox 8, DirecTV 8, Dish 8, CenturyLink 8)
Radio: KDWN-AM (720), KCYE-FM (102.7)
Line: Bills -2; total 46
Other Week 8 games on television in Las Vegas:
(all times PDT)
— Vikings vs. Browns, 6:30 a.m., NFLN (Cox 317, DirecTV 212, Dish 154, CenturyLink 630)
— Bears at Saints, 10 a.m., KVVU-5/FOX (Cox 5, DirecTV 5, CenturyLink 5, Dish 5)
— Cowboys at Redskins, 1:25 p.m., KVVU-5/FOX (Cox 5, DirecTV 5, CenturyLink 5, Dish 5)
— Steelers at Lions, 5:20 p.m., KSNV-3/NBC (Cox 3, DirecTV 3, Dish 3, Century Link 3)
Other Sunday Week 8 matchups:
— Chargers at Patriots
— Panthers at Buccaneers
— Colts at Bengals
— 49ers at Eagles
— Falcons at Jets
— Texans at Seahawks