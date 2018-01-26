John Lynch expects Gruden to raise Raiders’ energy level

Raiders coach Jon Gruden set a lofty goal in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “We all thought, ‘Kick him out of the room. Get outta here,’” John Lynch said.

MOBILE, Ala. — Jon Gruden knew the caliber of defense he inherited in 2002 upon joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The unit was decorated, its stars including the likes of linebacker Derrick Brooks, safety John Lynch, cornerback Ronde Barber, nose tackle Warren Sapp and defensive end Simeon Rice.

Even so, the notion seemed incredulous at the time.

“We all thought, ‘Kick him out of the room. Get outta here,’” Lynch said this week with a laugh.

Due to regulations in the collective bargaining agreement, Gruden cannot address the Raiders’ locker room as a group for another couple months. When he does, Lynch would expect Gruden to instill an energetic tone and establish lofty expectations. Such was the case in 2002 when Gruden last was an organization’s new head coach.

Lynch, now the San Francisco 49ers’ general manager, was a nine-time Pro Bowl safety. He spent the first 11 seasons of his NFL career with the Bucs. Gruden arrived before Lynch’s 10th year. The Buccaneers acquired Gruden via a blockbuster trade with the Raiders. He replaced Tony Dungy, who’d been there for six seasons.

“One thing I remember,” Lynch said this week following a Senior Bowl practice, “unfortunately for us because we loved Coach Dungy so much — and he had really built that team, but Jon came in (and) knew that. We had a pretty darn good defense, I think one of the greatest of all time. But he challenged us to be even better. He challenged us that, ‘Hey, you’ve got to win a championship to go down as one of the greats of all time.’ He did things like challenge us to go score nine touchdowns.”

Winning a Super Bowl was one thing.

The latter goal, nine defensive scores, inspired the wry reaction.

But then, the scores began.

Brooks returned an interception for a 97-yard touchdown to cap the Buccaneers’ first win of the season in Week 2. Brooks returned another interception, this one 39 yards, to cap their second win the next week. Linebacker Shelton Quarles (25 yards) and Brooks again (15 yards) scored in each of the following weeks — both wins — and Tampa Bay was on its way.

The team entered the postseason with five defensive touchdowns.

Barber made it six in the NFC Championship Game, returning an interception 92 yards late in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles. In a 48-21 Super Bowl win over the Raiders, the Buccaneers scored three defensive touchdowns to push their total to nine.

Both goals were met.

Safety Dwight Smith had 44-yard and 50-yard interception returns. Brooks, too, scored from 44 yards. Brooks’s interception and Smith’s 50-yarder occurred in the final 78 seconds of the game.

Lynch said that he anticipates Raiders players will enjoy Gruden’s personality.

“I’ve never had a coach talking trash,” Lynch said. “And that’s what Jon would do. He’d come out (onto the field), “We’re coming after you today, Lynch.” You could give it right back, but he made it fun. His meetings were always entertaining but also you learned football. I think he’ll do well.”

