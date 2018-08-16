Raiders

Jon Gruden cuts Raiders camp short as Derek Carr thrives

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2018 - 4:29 pm
 

NAPA, Calif. — The first opponent for Jon Gruden in his NFL coaching return never was expected to be the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 10. Rather, it was the league’s 2011 collective bargaining agreement, which limits the instructional time coaches and players can spend together.

Gruden was figured to bleed the CBA’s allotment for every possible minute.

Then came Thursday.

The Raiders coach rewarded players for their efforts at training camp by canceling the final practice. He made the announcement in the morning, not long before a 9:15 workout was scheduled to begin. Gruden’s satisfaction so far with this offseason includes the development of Derek Carr.

If there was a camp MVP, it very well may be him.

Gruden and his quarterback’s relationship was the subject of skepticism before they ever started rolling up their sleeves. Carr is regarded as a good ol’ Christian boy, the only curse word in his vocabulary perhaps the word “curse” itself. Gruden, intense and demanding, is painted with more ridged strokes.

They have laughed at this external concern. And indeed, they appear to be coexisting just fine.

Carr’s grasp of the offense in camp was evidence enough.

“I think he’s one of the best, in terms of processing information,” Gruden said on Wednesday. “I think he craves new things. He wants (more). ‘What do we have today? What are we doing today? What’s new? What do we got?’ He has a photographic memory. It comes so easy to him. He’s got the offense mastered more than I do, that’s for sure.”

There may be some broadcaster hyperbole toward the end of Gruden’s comment, but it’s not much of one. Carr has demonstrated command not only of Gruden’s playbook but its underlying concepts. In meetings, Gruden calls upon Carr to draw up a given play. Carr does with success. Gruden then smirks in satisfaction.

On the field, Carr speaks Gruden’s language, weaving in and out of blitz protections in reaction to defensive coordinator Paul Guenther’s front. His fluency exceeds the months since Gruden’s hiring in January and first team meeting in April.

This builds to Sept. 10 when Carr will operate against the Rams with full control at the line of scrimmage, serving as an extension of his head coach.

“A lot of hard work, for sure,” Carr said of what it took to reach this level. “A lot of hours spent trying to master it. You think like he thinks, you know? Which has been fun and interesting for me to learn. A big part of it was — to both of us — when we hit the field, we don’t want it to look like we’ve been together for six months. We want people to think, ‘Wow, these guys have been together for 10 years.’

“In order to do that, the time you have to put in is a lot. It is. It’s a lot. And both of us worked really hard on getting on the same page. … And the main thing is when we hit the field, that’s us. That’s what him and I are putting on the field, the product at the same time. Again, we didn’t want it to look like we’ve only been together for a short period of time. We wanted it to look like these guys have been around each other, it seems, like forever.”

Surely, that eased Gruden’s mind Thursday when he making his announcement.

Forever made one day easy to spare.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Raiders Videos
Vegas Nation: Bryant and Roberts return to practice
Raiders beat writer Micheal Gehlken goes over how Martavis Bryant and Seth Roberts return to practice and how Jon Gruden is training quarterback Connor Cook.
Gruden Looks Towards End of Training Camp, LA Rams Game
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks about the team's final full day of training camp as well as the team's upcoming preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Vegas Nation: Donald Penn Returns
Bryan Salmond is in studio and Michael Gehlken reports on Donald Penn's return to practice from Napa, CA on August 14, 2018.
Donald Penn Returns to Practice
Oakland Raiders tackle Donald Penn returns to practice for the first time in nearly eight months after an Lisfranc fracture in Dec. The veteran tackle speaks to the media what it's like being back and potentially moving to right tackle.
Vegas Nation: Conley Returns, Bryant Absent
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over the Gareon Conley returning to practice.
Vegas Nation Stadium Show: Stadium And Practice Facility Update
Vegas Nation Stadium Host Bill Bradley, Rick Velotta and Eli Segall go over the progress on the Raiders stadium and practice facility in Las Vegas.
Vegas Nation: Preseason Preview
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over what to expect from the Raiders first preseason game.
Vegas Nation: Day 2 of Joint Practice
Michael Gehlken and Gilbert Manzano report from Napa, CA on the second day of joint practice between the Oakland Raiders and the Detroit Lions.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Oakland Raiders
Todd Dewey, Johnny Avello and Kelly Stewart go over the odds for the Oakland Raiders upcoming season.
Gruden Wraps Up Final Joint Practice with Lions
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks to the media about practicing with the Detroit Lions, how Martavis Bryant is doing in camp, and an update on Donald Penn.
Vegas Nation: Training Camp Joint Practice
Michael Gehlken and Gilbert Manzano cover day one of the two day joint session between the Oakland Raiders and Detroit Lions.
Raiders Host First Joint Practice with Lions
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. talk about what it was like practicing with the Detroit Lions on Tuesday.
Vegas Nation: Raiders preparing for joint practice with Lions
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken provides an update on Obi Melifonwu performance in practice as well as the Raiders preparation for the joint practice with the Detroit Lions starting Tuesday.
Vegas Nation: Day 7 Of Training Camp
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over the seventh day of Raiders training camp.
Vegas Nation: Peyton Manning Visits Raiders
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken goes over Raiders practice and Peyton Manning visiting the teams camp.
Raiders React to Fifth Day of Training Camp
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, safety Reggie Nelson and center Rodney Hudson respond to questions from the media on the team's fifth day of training camp.
Vegas Nation: Oakland Raiders training camp Day 3
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken and sports columnist Ed Graney go over the team's third day of training camp, discuss what Gareon Conley's injury, review the team's first day in pads and what the Raiders will look to do at running back.
Former Raiders' linebacker Villapiano discuss Raiders' move
Former Raiders linebacker Phil Villapiano speaks with Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney about the team's impending move to Las Vegas.
Vegas Nation: Oakland Raiders training camp Day 2
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken and sports columnist Ed Graney go over the team's second day of training camp, discuss Gareon Conley missing sessions and what it'll be like when the team starts practicing with pads on Sunday.
Raiders Look Forward to First Practice with Pads on Sunday
Greg Olson, Kelechi Osemele and Doug Martin react to team's first practice with pads on Sunday
Vegas Nation: Olson believes Carr, QBs have developed "thick skin" under Gruden
Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson explains how the Raiders quarterbacks have responded to Jon Gruden's tough coaching style.
Vegas Nation: Olson pleased with progress of rookie linemen Miller, Parker
Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson describes what he has seen out of rookie offensive linemen Kolton Miller and Brandon Parker so far.
Raiders React To First Day Of Training Camp
Jon Gruden, Derek Carr and Kolton Miller react to the first day of training camp.
Vegas Nation: Martin calls Raiders O-Line "the best" he's ran behind
Raiders running back Doug Martin speaks no how different it is running behind his new offensive line in Oakland
Vegas Nation: Raiders Training Camp Day 1
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond, Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken and sports columnist Ed Graney go over the Raiders first day of training camp.
Vegas Nation: Miller on Penn, Jackson helping him out
Raiders rookie tackle Kolton Miller talks about the veterans he has leaned on during the offseason
Vegas Nation: Miller happy about weight gain
Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller talks about his weight gain prior to training camp.
Vegas Nation: Carr says Kolton Miller is "ready"
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr shares his thoughts on Kolton Miller—compliments the rookie's physical progression during offseason.
Vegas Nation: Carr "confident" in executing Gruden's offense
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr details what it's like learning Jon Gruden's offense.
Vegas Nation: Gruden believes "competition" makes for an exciting training camp
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden discusses his goals for training camp.
Raiders BBQ
On Friday, July 20, Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden hosted — and paid for — a free barbecue for Raiders fans. Gruden teamed up with the Raiders and Ricky's Sports Theater and Grill in San Leandro, Calif. as a way to show thanks and gratitude for the support of the Raider Nation. Over 500 Raiders fans showed up to the event that had music, raffles, and appearances from Raiders alumni. This was the final event before the Raiders begin their training camp next week in Napa. Chris Booker Las Vegas Review-Journal
More in Raiders
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Raiders Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like