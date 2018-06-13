Jon Gruden makes point, ejects Raiders player from practice

An emotional moment became a coachable one Tuesday for Jon Gruden on Day 1 of the Raiders’ three-day minicamp.

Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden listens to a reporters question during a news conference at the NFL football team's mini cam Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Alameda, Calif. Gruden coached the Raiders from 1998 through 2001before being traded to Tampa Bay. Gruden replaces Jack Del Rio, who was fired at the end of last season. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden responds to a question at the NFL football team's minicamp Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Alameda, Calif. Gruden coached the Raiders from 1998 through 2001 before being traded to Tampa Bay. Gruden replaces Jack Del Rio, who was fired at the end of last season. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

This is a 2017 photo of Fadol Brown of the Oakland Raiders NFL football team. This image reflects the Oakland Raiders active roster as of Thursday, January 26, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — An emotional moment became a coachable one Tuesday for Jon Gruden.

The Raiders coach oversaw a two-minute drill at practice. The high-leverage situation is predicated on execution and clock management, the defense and offense working to convert and prevent a score before halftime or end of regulation. Looking for poise, Gruden saw defensive end Fadol Brown and rookie right tackle Brandon Parker engage in a post-play scuffle.

He didn’t like it.

At all.

An especially vocal Gruden ejected Brown from practice, the second-year NFL veteran departing to the locker room and later the weight room while the team concluded Day 1 of its three-day minicamp. Parker, a third-round pick, wasn’t deemed the aggressor, so he remained in action.

A penalty was assessed against Brown, and the Raiders moved into field-goal position.

“I didn’t like what happened today, particularly in the situation,” Gruden said. “You hear all this ‘situational football’ talk around the league. We’re in a two-minute drill to win the game, and we got a guy ejected for fighting. That’s a 15-yard penalty, and (kicker) Eddy Pineiro ended their day with a game-winning field goal.

“I’d hate to fly back to London or wherever the hell we got to play — Miami or all these road trips we got — losing a game like that. So, sorry for getting unglued.”

Brown has been a bright spot overall this spring. Earlier, he batted a Derek Carr pass at the line of scrimmage.

Kicker rotation

Tuesday was Pineiro’s day.

Next comes Giorgio Tavecchio’s.

One of the better position battles this summer is at the Raiders’ kicker spot. Pineiro, an undrafted rookie, appears to be the early favorite — the team almost drafted him in the seventh round, Gruden has said. But Tavecchio should challenge as the incumbent.

Tavecchio received no reps Tuesday during team drills. He is expected to see all of them Wednesday.

“It’ll be a battle into camp,” Gruden said. “Tavecchio has had a heck of a camp. It just so happens that it was Eddy’s turn to kick today. We’re not going one kick here, one kick there, taking turns and rotating. It’s ‘Tavecchio’s day.’ It’s ‘Pineiro’s day.’ It allows these guys to mentally go out there and be better instead of rotating. It’s going to be a battle. The young kid can kick the ball, and Tavecchio’s proven he is an NFL kicker.”

Tavecchio, 28 in July, made 16 of 21 field goals in 2017. He was 33 of 34 on extra-point attempts.

Pineiro was a college teammate of rookie punter Johnny Townsend, who will serve as the Raiders’ holder this season.

More Raiders: Follow Raiders coverage at reviewjournal.com/Raiders a nd @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.