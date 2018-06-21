Jon Gruden, Raiders report to training camp July 23

Raiders rookies report to Napa, California, on July 23 and veterans on July 26, the NFL announced Thursday. The first full team training camp practice is scheduled for July 27.

Jon Gruden begins his first training camp in his return as the Raiders’ coach in late July.

The practices will take place at Redwood Middle School behind the Napa Valley Marriott. The Raiders have held camp there since 1996.

The Raiders will have joint practices with the Detroit Lions on Aug. 7 and 8 before the teams meet in their preseason opener Aug. 10 at Oakland Alameda-County Coliseum.

Training camp practices are closed to the public, but season-ticket holders can schedule attendance through the team. The full training camp schedule was not released.

Raiders in the community

The Raiders return to Las Vegas on Saturday to partner with USA Football to host a four-hour clinic at Liberty High School for local high school and middle school coaches. The Raiders are covering all clinic costs.

“These clinics are developed by football experts and medical specialists to help coaches provide exceptional football experiences to their student-athletes,” the team’s news release read. “Coaches also will gain insight on running more productive and efficient practices as well as an effective approach to teach contact.”

