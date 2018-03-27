Raiders

Jon Gruden relishes role as Raiders’ free agent closer

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 27, 2018 - 4:15 pm
 

ORLANDO, Fla. — When wide receiver Jordy Nelson visited the Raiders, he signed.

When linebacker Tahir Whitehead and cornerback Rashaan Melvin visited, they signed.

Defensive end Tank Carradine visited the Raiders on a Thursday and the Seattle Seahawks on a Friday. He then returned to California and signed. Linebacker Emmanuel Lamur visited the Raiders with the full intention to visit the Miami Dolphins the next day. The South Florida native arrived, looked around and instead signed.

Coach Jon Gruden scrunched his face Tuesday into a mischievous grin.

“You come in,” he said. “You don’t come out.”

The Raiders aren’t quite batting 1.000 on their free agency wish list. But if the team finishes games in 2018 as well as it’s closed on free agents, it figures to improve upon last season’s 6-10 record. Gruden discussed his approach to such visits while adding Tuesday that the Raiders aren’t finished bolstering their roster with veterans yet.

A mixture of honesty and effort is required.

“We put a lot of work into it,” Gruden said. “We might put together a video. We might show them how we’re going to use them, and I try to convince them, ‘If there’s a better deal, take it. I’m not going to beg you, but if you’ve got a better deal than this, the one I just showed you, take it. Good luck to you. Congratulations.’ You want to be honest with these guys. You don’t want these guys to sign up for your team and have them come in and go, ‘What the hell am I doing here?’

“You try to show them what the plan is, a specific plan, and then you try to reel them in and also encourage them to look elsewhere if it doesn’t feel right. I ask them to interview us as much as us interviewing them. I want them to be totally comfortable with where we’re going.”

Some of the Raiders’ signees committed before visiting.

The team’s ability, however, to convert interest into action during visits helped it officially sign an NFL-high 19 players this month, including three from the 2017 roster. That is not when including tendered exclusive-rights free agents or safety Reggie Nelson, who agreed to terms last week but had not been formally re-signed.

By comparison in the AFC West, as of Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs totaled 11 veteran player acquisitions in March. The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers were at seven and five, respectively. Last year, the Raiders signed four players in March: tight end Jared Cook, quarterback EJ Manuel, offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse, linebacker Jelani Jenkins and long snapper Jon Condo.

This month was not perfect.

Wide receiver Ryan Grant (Indianapolis Colts) and defensive tackle Clinton McDonald (Chiefs) visited the Raiders but signed elsewhere. Wide receiver Eric Decker visited but remains a free agent. Nose tackle Ndamukong Suh was scheduled to visit last week, but he canceled the visit before committing Monday to the Los Angeles Rams on a reported one-year, $14 million contract.

Work remains. Gruden identified interior pass rush, secondary, wide receiver and offensive tackle as among the top needs. The team remains in talks with Drew Rosenhaus, agent for linebacker NaVorro Bowman. There also is the April 26 to 28 draft to serve as opportunity to supplement the roster.

March 15 might be remembered as the signature day of the Raiders’ 2018 free-agency rush. Whitehead, Jordy Nelson, running back Doug Martin, safety Marcus Gilchrist, fullback Keith Smith and tight end Derek Carrier all signed that day.

Gruden had met with Martin in Florida earlier in the month.

“It was exciting,” Gruden said of the six-player haul. “We did a did a good job of when we got a guy on site, for the most part, we signed him. We got him. We were able to wow him.”

Players spoke highly of their interactions with the new Raiders coach.

Smith said his conversation with Gruden made him feel “ready to be out there on the field, right then and there.” Martin said that, during their visit, Gruden shared his expectations for Martin in 2018.

“He has that type of effect on people that he got me very excited,” Martin said. “He got me very excited to come here.”

Same goes for Whitehead.

“What really attracted me was Jon Gruden,” Whitehead said. “Great guy in the league. Grew up watching some of the teams he’s coached. That right there in itself was enough for me to be motivated to come out here. And when I got here, first visit and only visit, I felt good about the coaching staff. I felt good about the energy in the building. Everyone that I bumped into, it was a good feeling.”

They visited.

They signed.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Raiders Videos
Vegas Nation: Gruden hoping free agents can establish culture
Michael Gehlken reports from the NFL Meetings in Orlando, including what the Raiders are doing there as well as what Jon Gruden meant by "throwing it back to 1998."
Vegas Nation: Raiders Cut Ties With Smith, Ellis Gets Contract
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over the Raiders cutting ties with Sean Smith and Justin Ellis' three-year contract.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Cut Ties With Aldon Smith
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken goes over the Raiders cutting ties with Aldon Smith due to allegations made against him.
Vegas Nation: Reggie Mckenzie's Son A Potential Candidate For Raiders
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken goes over how Reggie McKenzie's son Kahlil McKenzie is a potential draft pick for the Raiders.
Vegas Nation Stadium Show: Parking, other topics closer to resolution
Ed Graney and Rick Velotta are joined by Las Vegas Stadium Authority chairman Steve Hill to discuss the latest developments around the Las Vegas Stadium.
Vegas Nation: Raiders lose 9th pick to San Francisco 49ers
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken provides an update from the NFL scouting combine about the Raiders and 49ers coin toss to determine which team will get the 9th or 10th pick of this years NFL Draft.
Vegas Nation: Lynch, Crabtree future with Raiders pending
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken provides an update from the NFL scouting combine on the future for Marshawn Lynch and Michael Crabtree with the Raiders.
Vegas Nation: Several documents approved
Ed Graney and Rick Velotta discuss the latest developments from the Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting, including news on parking and the total cost of the stadium.
Vegas Nation: Raiders looking to keep key veterans
Vegas Nation video host and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken discuss the Raiders plans this offseason with free agency approaching.
Vegas Nation: Raiders awarded four draft picks
Bryan Salmond goes over the news that of the Raiders being awarded four draft picks.
Vegas Nation: Vontae Davis Visiting Raiders
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken goes over Vontae Davis visiting the Raiders in Alameda California.
Vegas Nation Stadium Show: Estimated Cost Remains at $1.9 Billion
Ed Graney, Rick Velotta and Bill Bradley discuss updates around the Las Vegas Raiders stadium, scheduled to be completed by 2020.
Vegas Nation: Las Vegas could host NFL Draft
Bryan Salmond and Michael Gehlken talk about Vegas' chances to host the NFL Draft.
Vegas Nation: Eagles take down Patriots in Super Bowl LII
Bryan Salmond, Ed Graney, Michael Gehlken and Sam Gordon talk about the Eagles Super Bowl win over the Patriots.
Vegas Nation: Eagles win Super Bowl LII
Bryan Salmond recaps the Eagles Super Bowl victory over the Patriots.
Las Vegas, Raiders aim to host Super Bowl as early as 2023
Las Vegas and its $1.9 billion stadium project won’t be forgotten when nine NFL owners and team presidents, together wielding influence over an adjusted Super Bowl bid-selection process, meet in the coming months. Raiders owner Mark Davis serves on the Super Bowl and Major Events Advisory Committee, positioning him to have an active role in where Super Bowl LVII will be located on Feb. 5, 2023. Las Vegas, upon hosting the game, would be the latest NFL city to which league owners have awarded a Super Bowl following a stadium construction. There is no guarantee the game is coming to Las Vegas then. A combination of recent history and comments from an NFL executive, however, indicate the opportunity should arrive in the next eight years.
Vegas Nation: Minnesota running an efficient Super Bowl
Bryan Salmond and Ed Graney talk about Minnesota running a good Super Bowl and a Raiders rookie making an impact.
NFL Commissioner Goodell gives updates on hot topics with the Raiders
At a press conference ahead of Super Bowl LII, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell responded to questions about the Raiders hiring process with Jon Gruden and about the team having many home games played abroad.
0130 sb wrap with mention
Bryan Salmond, Michael Gehlken and Ed Graney talk about Tom Brady's Minnesota ties, Jon Gruden's advantage in coaching as well as the Patriots demanding respect.
Vegas Nation: Here's how the RJ will cover Super Bowl LII
Ed Graney, Michael Gehlken and Sam Gordon preview their coverage plan of the Super Bowl in Minnesota.
Vegas Nation: Pro Bowl edition
Bryan Salmond recaps the NFL Pro Bowl, including how Raiders quarterback Derek Carr performed.
Vegas Nation: Jon Gruden Does Not Attend Senior Bowl
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken discuss what the Raiders coaching staff are doing at the Senior Bowl.
Vegas Nation: Raiders announce several coaching hires
Review-Journal Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and reporter Michael Gehlken talk about the Raiders coaching hires as well as a significant omission.
Vegas Nation Stadium Show: Construction of stadium on schedule
Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and reporter Rick Velotta talk about how the Raiders' stadium construction is progressing and the complications that might occur due to pricing.
Raiders hire Paul Guenther as defensive coordinator
Paul Guenther is the new defensive coordinator for the Oakland Raiders. Guenther spent the past four years as the Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive coordinator. Guenther, 46, worked with the Bengals from 2005 to 2017. He will call defensive plays in 2018, a role that Ken Norton Jr. handled the first 10 games last season before being fired. Guenther expressed his interest in working with Raiders defensive backs Gareon Conley and Obi Melifonwu. “I really like both of them,” Guenther said. "(Conley) was probably my favorite corner coming out last year." "We just need to get these guys on the grass, keep them healthy and teach them the system," Guenther said.
McKenzie shares memory of Gruden coaching in Green Bay
Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie shared one of his memories of working alongside head coach Jon Gruden back when they were both in Green Bay.
Vegas Nation: Raiders introduce Jon Gruden as head coach
Bryan Salmond, Ed Graney and Michael Gehlken discuss the Raiders introduction of Jon Gruden as their new head coach, including the unique atmosphere and how Gruden will work with Derek Carr.
Former Raiders discuss what the team and fans can expect from Jon Gruden
Following a press conference to announce Jon Gruden as the Oakland Raiders head coach, former players discussed what it is that he'll bring to the team and the fans.
Jon Gruden news conference highlights
The Oakland Raiders announced Jon Gruden as their head coach on Tuesday at the team headquarters in Alameda, Calif. Gruden previously coached the team from 1998-2001. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mark Davis says the Raiders' edge will come from leadership and coaching
Following a news conference announcing Jon Gruden's return as head coach of the Oakland Raiders, team owner Mark Davis said the Raiders' edge will come from leadership and coaching.
Vegas Nation: Raiders hire Jon Gruden
Michael Gehlken talks about the Raiders decision to hire Jon Gruden as their new head coach.
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Raiders Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like