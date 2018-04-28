Kolton Miller, Martavis Bryant take different routes to Raiders

The two newest Raiders were introduced Friday at team headquarters. Each sat between coach Jon Gruden and general manager Reggie McKenzie during news conferences held two hours apart.

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The two newest Raiders — until the evening, anyway — were introduced Friday afternoon at team headquarters. Each sat between coach Jon Gruden and general manager Reggie McKenzie during news conferences held two hours apart.

They came from different worlds.

One, offensive tackle Kolton Miller, is just starting his NFL career. The other, former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant, can restart his.

As teammates now, both have something to prove.

Miller and Bryant were part of the Raiders’ busy first round to the draft. On Thursday, the team acquired a third- and fifth-round pick to switch the No. 10 overall pick for the Arizona Cardinals’ No. 15 choice. The Raiders then drafted Miller out of UCLA and flipped the third-round selection to Pittsburgh for Bryant.

A level of risk accompanies any pick.

But a third for Bryant epitomizes high risk, high reward. The team could have retained the No. 79 overall choice and selected a player Friday evening. This rookie would have been required to sign a four-year contract, and he wouldn’t be one misstep from a potential multiyear suspension for any forthcoming violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Bryant missed all of the 2016 campaign for his last infraction, and he is entering the final season of his contract.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden seemed comfortable with the gamble.

“We’ve been looking for a size receiver, a big receiver,” Gruden said. “He’s big; he’s 6 feet 4. We’re looking for a fast receiver, and he’s fast; he runs sub 4.4. So he has size. He has speed. I’ve seen the Steelers practice in my previous position (with ESPN) . The man knows how to practice. The guy knows how to prepare. He’s been through a lot in his life, and he’s got something to prove, and I think we’re catching him at the right time.

“(Steelers coach) Mike Tomlin is a friend of mine. I coached with Mike, and I got a lot of confidence in this young man. I think a change of scenery can unleash his greatness. (Putting) him in the lineup with (wide receiver) Jordy Nelson and (wide receiver) Amari Cooper and (tight end) Jared Cook and (quarterback) Derek Carr excites me a lot.”

Bryant, 26, called it a “blessing and an honor.”

He vowed to do his part.

“Just by handling my business as a man,” Bryant said. “It’s not my first rodeo. I’ve had my difficulties in my past, but I’ve come a long way from that. It’s all about keeping the right resources around me and continuing to stay on the right path. I’m going to make sure I get that done.”

Miller’s risk is of a more traditional variety.

He’s an athletic lineman with a 6-foot-9-inch, 309-pound frame. He will be tested immediately in a division that features arguably the league’s best assortment of edge rushers. The Denver Broncos boast Von Miller and No. 5 overall pick Bradley Chubb. The Los Angeles Chargers have Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. The Chiefs present Justin Houston.

To help matters, Miller, 22, can drill against defensive end Khalil Mack each training camp practice, presuming Mack does not skip camp as part of his contract holdout.

“I love it,” Miller said. “I love the competition. I think it’s a great opportunity, especially being at this level. Once you’re a tackle, you’re kind of part of a club. You’re striving to be the best tackle in the world, playing against the best. I’m really looking forward to it.”

