Las Vegas a finalist to host 2019 or 2020 NFL Draft

A Raiders billboard shows a picture of the team's new head coach Jon Gruden at the site of their future stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Raiders are scheduled to land in Las Vegas in 2020. So might the NFL draft.

Las Vegas is one of five finalists the NFL is considering to host either the 2019 or 2020 draft, a source said Thursday. The city seems likely to garner more serious contention for the latter year, given the Raiders still will be in Oakland in 2019. Whether Las Vegas will be selected won’t be finalized until the NFL owner meetings this May.

Two regions will be chosen, one for each year. Denver, Nashville, Kansas City and Cleveland/Canton, Ohio, are the other finalists for 2019 or 2020. The Pro Football Hall of Fame is based in Canton.

The NFL will hold its Spring League Meeting from May 21-23 in Atlanta. In the coming months, Las Vegas also could be awarded opportunity to host the Super Bowl for the 2022 season. Raiders owner Mark Davis is part of the league’s nine-person Super Bowl and Major Events Advisory Committee.

Before the Atlanta event, league owners will meet March 25-28 in Orlando.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.