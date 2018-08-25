Late TD gives Raiders 13-6 exhibition victory over Packers

The Raiders avoid major injuries and overtime in their third exhibition Friday, as running back Chris Warren scored a late 3-yard touchdown during a 13-6 win over the Green Bay Packers at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper, top, runs against Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) an NFL preseason football game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left, talks with Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr before an NFL preseason football game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) sits before the national anthem before an NFL preseason football game between the Raiders and the Green Bay Packers in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Lynch remained seated for the anthem. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands off to running back Doug Martin (28) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper, top, runs against Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin (28) runs against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Oakland Raiders cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (36) before an NFL preseason football game against the Green Bay Packers in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Oakland Raiders cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (36) before an NFL preseason football game against the Green Bay Packers in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the first half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the Green Bay Packers in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden, center, watches during the first half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the Green Bay Packers in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) throws a pass against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) carries as Oakland Raiders nose tackle P.J. Hall (92) reaches for him during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) applies pressure to Oakland Raiders quarterback Connor Cook (18) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley, center, is sacked by Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) and defensive end Fadol Brown, obscured, during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. At right is Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99). (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Keon Hatcher (14) is tackled by Green Bay Packers safety Josh Jones (27) and linebacker Ahmad Thomas, rear, during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Oakland Raiders running back Chris Warren III, center, is tackled by Green Bay Packers defensive end James Looney (99) and linebacker James Crawford (54) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Oakland Raiders defensive end Fadol Brown (95) dives toward Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer, bottom right, after Kizer was sacked by Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow, left, during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Oakland Raiders tackle Donald Penn stretches before an NFL preseason football game against the Green Bay Packers in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Green Bay Packers defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson (96) gets past a block by Oakland Raiders tackle Donald Penn (72) to tackle running back Doug Martin (28) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

OAKLAND, Calif. — Back, back, back Donald Penn went.

The Raiders offensive tackle was bull-rushed Friday evening into the backfield, pushed until there was nowhere left to go. His left oblique area clipped the football out of quarterback Derek Carr’s right hand. Sack. Fumble. Carr fell to the ground and recovered.

Penn is starting at an unfamiliar position.

At times, that means ending in one, too.

A third exhibition went about as expected for the Raiders’ offense. Penn made his long-anticipated preseason debut, starting at right tackle after all 170 career starts have come at left. He displayed some growing pains in a 13-6 exhibition win over the Green Bay Packers.

His allowed sack came on Carr’s seventh and final snap. Carr played one drive. He completed 2 of 3 passes for 68 yards, the largest chunk a 49-yard pass that wide receiver Amari Cooper high-pointed while contested on the opening play.

After the third-down sack led to a field goal, the Raiders played their starting offensive line for two more series, allowing the unit to search for a rhythm while Carr’s protection was assured from the sideline. Rookie first-round pick Kolton Miller also had an uneven outing at left tackle.

For Penn, what transpired is fully understandable.

The three-time Pro Bowler suffered a Lisfranc fracture against the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 17. It required season-ending foot surgery. The 35-year-old did not return to practice until Aug. 14, participating in two of the Raiders’ 14 practices during training camp in Napa, California. When camp broke, he had yet to work himself into football shape. He still was gaining comfort with his responsibilities and technique on the right day.

On Friday, 10 days after his first practice, he was tossed into the mix.

Raiders coaches anticipated what they received from Penn at this stage. The great unknown — and perhaps the biggest storyline for the offense as the season opener approaches — is whether Penn will be ready for four quarters Sept. 10 against the Los Angeles Rams.

The preseason is designed to be a progress report for player development.

As outside linebacker Reggie Gilbert’s sack demonstrated, Penn is not there yet.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.