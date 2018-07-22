Lincoln Kennedy says he’ll join Musburger in Raiders’ radio booth

Brent Musburger apparently has found his partner in the radio booth for Raiders games.
Lincoln Kennedy, a former offensive tackle for the Raiders, said Saturday that he will be working next to Musburger as the team’s color commentator.
Kennedy made the announcement on his long-running Fox Sports Radio show “The Fellas.”
“There’s been some changes at the Raiders broadcast,” Kennedy said. “It appears Brent Musburger, Hall of Fame announcer, legend himself, and I are going to be working together calling Raiders games this upcoming season for the Raiders’ radio broadcast.
“I’m a little nervous. I’m going to be working side to side next to one of the more recognizable names ever in broadcasting. To me, it’s the equivalent of a Keith Jackson or a Al Michaels. These are legends to me.”
Musburger and Kennedy will replace the longtime radio tandem of play-by-play announcer Greg Papa and analyst Tom Flores.
Oakland made the switch official Thursday when team owner Mark Davis released a statement to thank Papa for his two decades as the Raiders’ play-by-play announcer.
Flores, who led the Raiders to two Super Bowl titles as a coach, told the Fresno Bee that the Raiders informed him Wednesday that he and Papa would not be returning to the radio booth.
On Tuesday, the Review-Journal reported that Musburger agreed to a three-year deal to take over as the Raiders’ play-by-play announcer. The Raiders haven’t announced the hiring of Musburger or Kennedy.
Kennedy is a familiar voice for Raiders fans. The former Pro Bowler has been a field reporter during Raiders’ broadcasts.
