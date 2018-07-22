Lincoln Kennedy says he’ll join Musburger in Raiders’ radio booth

Lincoln Kennedy, a former offensive tackle for the Raiders, said Saturday that he will be working next to Brent Musburger as the team’s radio color commentator.

Former Oakland Raiders player Lincoln Kennedy signs autographs at Azteca Stadium where the team held an event to announce their third day NFL picks in Mexico City, Saturday, April 30, 2016. The Raiders will play the Houston Texans at Azteca on Nov. 21, 2016 during the NFL regular season. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Brent Musburger apparently has found his partner in the radio booth for Raiders games.

Lincoln Kennedy, a former offensive tackle for the Raiders, said Saturday that he will be working next to Musburger as the team’s color commentator.

Kennedy made the announcement on his long-running Fox Sports Radio show “The Fellas.”

“There’s been some changes at the Raiders broadcast,” Kennedy said. “It appears Brent Musburger, Hall of Fame announcer, legend himself, and I are going to be working together calling Raiders games this upcoming season for the Raiders’ radio broadcast.

“I’m a little nervous. I’m going to be working side to side next to one of the more recognizable names ever in broadcasting. To me, it’s the equivalent of a Keith Jackson or a Al Michaels. These are legends to me.”

Musburger and Kennedy will replace the longtime radio tandem of play-by-play announcer Greg Papa and analyst Tom Flores.

Oakland made the switch official Thursday when team owner Mark Davis released a statement to thank Papa for his two decades as the Raiders’ play-by-play announcer.

Flores, who led the Raiders to two Super Bowl titles as a coach, told the Fresno Bee that the Raiders informed him Wednesday that he and Papa would not be returning to the radio booth.

On Tuesday, the Review-Journal reported that Musburger agreed to a three-year deal to take over as the Raiders’ play-by-play announcer. The Raiders haven’t announced the hiring of Musburger or Kennedy.

Kennedy is a familiar voice for Raiders fans. The former Pro Bowler has been a field reporter during Raiders’ broadcasts.

