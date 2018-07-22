Raiders

Logjam looms for Raiders on offensive line as training camp nears

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 21, 2018 - 6:17 pm
 
Updated July 21, 2018 - 6:41 pm

Many NFL teams carry three offensive tackles on their 53-man roster.

Some stretch the total to four.

This week, the Raiders will report to training camp in waves, rookies due Monday and veterans Thursday in Napa, California. Maybe the most intriguing group will be well represented on both days, as first-round choice Kolton Miller and third-round pick Brandon Parker precede veterans Donald Penn, Breno Giacomini and David Sharpe.

Each tackle has a case to survive the Sept. 1 cutdown from 90 to 53 players.

But that’s five.

In an AFC West riddled with edge rushers, the Raiders have demonstrated a commitment to invest in quarterback Derek Carr’s protection. They’ve drafted four tackles in two years, including three in the first four rounds. They’ve signed or re-signed three veterans since 2017. Soon enough, these additions may produce a surplus.

An experienced tackle could be left out.

The Raiders have time to determine how they’ll sort through a looming logjam. Health can sway the final landscape. How Penn rebounds from December foot surgery can, too. Ultimately, the readiness of the position’s youth could dictate the final decision.

Miller and Parker, both 22, are roster locks as draft picks.

If Sharpe isn’t one, he appears close.

Sharpe, 22, was selected in the 2017 fourth round out of Florida. His first season was very much a rookie year, spent predominantly on the bench behind Penn and Marshall Newhouse, who was released in February. Sharpe learned strides were needed to be a professional and properly take care of his body.

This spring, after Sharpe practiced at a lighter weight, offensive line coach Tom Cable said he was “really impressed” by him.

“I know they picked him in the fourth round last year,” Cable said June 14, “and I’m looking at this guy, and for a while, it was uncomfortable for him. He didn’t like being uncomfortable, but you can’t be a lineman in this league and not almost cherish that ugliness side of it. It’s kind of cool because it’ll help you in life. But this guy, he’s learning that right now. You look at him and you think, ‘My God, there’s a right tackle that might play in this league for 10 years if he ever captures it.’

“When David realizes who he is at his best, this kid is going to go off the chain, and it’s going to be cool, and you hope he’s on your team. … He has the potential to be a really good football player. It’ll be up to him whether he chooses to do that or not.”

Miller. Parker. Sharpe. That would be three.

Regardless how much potential the three demonstrate in camp, the Raiders cannot confidently enter 2018 with the group alone.

Parker is transitioning from North Carolina A&T, part of Division I’s lower subdivision. He might not be ready to be active Week 1, much less be one snap from entering action. Sharpe played 128 offensive snaps in 2017, the bulk coming in two left-tackle starts to finish the season. That’s it for NFL regular-season experience among the three.

That leads to Penn, 35, and Giacomini, 32.

In camp, Penn looks to re-establish his standing. Miller, his heir apparent, worked exclusively at left tackle in the spring while Penn was eased back from Lisfranc surgery and limited to walk-through reps. How Miller shows in pads during camp and the preseason could influence where Penn fits in the Raiders’ plans.

Miller has drawn praise. Coach Jon Gruden singled him out among the club’s spring standouts. Cable also was high on the early showing.

“It’s not too big for him,” Cable said of Miller, who played left and right tackle at UCLA. “He’s looked just fine. He’s kind of put an exclamation point on our choosing of him. … He’s very athletic. He’s very smart. For a tall kid, he can really bend. … He has a quiet toughness to him that I think has really shown up a lot. His consistency already as a young player in spring football has been amazing.”

If the Raiders go young at three tackle spots, it seems certain that Penn or Giacomini won’t make the final 53.

Time has proven Penn wise for holding out last summer for a contract extension. Among its benefits, the deal allowed him to rehab with the Raiders this offseason rather than at home as a free agent. It also fully guaranteed him half of his $6 million salary in 2018.

Even so, the Raiders can save significant cash and cap space should they feel confident enough in Miller to start the rookie at left tackle and trade or release Penn. The Raiders would save less if they move on from Giacomini, who signed a one-year contract in March worth up to $3.015 million, including $1 million fully guaranteed.

Ultimately, the team will be best served to start its best five on the offensive line, however the arrangement. No answer is required today.

Like with tackles, the team doesn’t lack for time.

More Raiders: Follow Raiders coverage at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Raiders Videos
Raiders BBQ
On Friday, July 20, Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden hosted — and paid for — a free barbecue for Raiders fans. Gruden teamed up with the Raiders and Ricky's Sports Theater and Grill in San Leandro, Calif. as a way to show thanks and gratitude for the support of the Raider Nation. Over 500 Raiders fans showed up to the event that had music, raffles, and appearances from Raiders alumni. This was the final event before the Raiders begin their training camp next week in Napa. Chris Booker Las Vegas Review-Journal
Vegas Nation: Off season update
Ed Graney, Bryan Salmond, Michael Gehlken and Gilbert Manzano sit down and discuss the latest news around the Raiders.
Las Vegas Morning Update — Sunday, July 8
The Raiders team is secretive about tickets, and the new Miss Nevada is Alexis Hilts.
Vegas Nation Stadium Show: Analysis of Raiders Stadium Construction Site
Review-Journal sports reporter Ed Graney and business reporter Rick Velotta go over the recent updates on the Raiders stadium and owner Mark Davis serving food to construction workers.
Las Vegas Morning Update - Friday, June 29, 2018
The Resort on Mount Charleston has sold, Raiders owner Mark Davis throws a barbecue, and a Las Vegas woman found dead was a police informant.
Vegas Nation: Gruden Gives "Final Exams"
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over the Raiders improvement throughout training and how Gruden has been pushing the Raiders.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Deciding On Opening Day Kicker
Raiders beat reporter Michael Gehlken and Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney go over he Raiders choosing an opening day kicker and Doug Martin's potential.
Vegas Nation: Mandatory Mini Camp
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond, Raiders beat writer Micheal Gehlken and Review-Journal sports writer Ed Graney go over day one of the Raiders mini camp.
Vegas Nation: Derrick Johnson standing out at OTAs
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over the Raiders OTAs and how the team is adjusting to new coaching style of head coach Jon Gruden.
Vegas Nation: Week Two Of OTA's
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over the start of week two of the Raiders OTA's.
Vegas Nation: NFL Owners Meeting Day 2
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal sports writer Gilbert Manzano go over the NFL owners meeting.
Las Vegas Stadium construction site drone footage
The Raiders set up a drone at the Las Vegas Stadium construction site on May 20, 2018.
Las Vegas Stadium Milestones
Las Vegas Stadium Milestones as of May 16, 2018.
Vegas Nation: NFL Owners Meeting Day 1
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal sports writer Gilbert Manzano go over the NFL owners meeting.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Participate In First Day Of Practice
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over the Raiders first day of practice.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Minicamp
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken goes over the Raiders minicamp and questions surrounding the Raiders picking defensive lineman Maurice Hurst from Michigan.
P.J. Hall, Maurice Hurst and Jon Gruden Talk About Mini Camp
P.J. Hall, Maurice Hurst and Jon Gruden go over the Raiders Mini camp.
Reggie McKenzie On Final Day Of NFL Draft
Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie talks about the Raiders final draft picks.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Final Draft Picks
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond, Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken and Review-Journal reporter Gilbert Manzano go over the last day of the draft pick for the Raiders.
Gruden On Day Two Of Nfl Draft Picks
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden discusses the teams second day draft picks.
Raiders trade again, draft DT P.J. Hall and OT Brandon Parker
Raiders trade again and draft DT P.J. Hall and OT Brandon Parker. The team moved back again Friday, this time exchanging the No. 41 overall pick for the No. 57 selection. It then selected former Sam Houston State defensive tackle P.J. Hall. The Raiders parted with No. 75, trading up 10 spots to select former North Carolina A&T offensive tackle Brandon Parker.
Gruden On Bryant Joining Raiders, Bryant On What He Has Left To Prove
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks about what Bryant will bring to the Raiders and Bryant talks about what he has left to prove.
Gruden, Miller On First Round Pick
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and first round pick Kolton Miller talk about the NFL draft first round pick for the Raiders.
Las Vegas Raiders Stadium can help economic boom, expert says
Study after study has concluded that stadiums aren’t effective economic development drivers. But a leading urban growth researcher says Orlando and Las Vegas are exceptions because of the strength of their regions’ tourism economies. The Raiders are building a 65,000-seat, $1.8 billion indoor stadium at Interstate 15 and Russell Road using $750 million of public money authorized by the Nevada Legislature. Las Vegas has a leg up on many cities, because it has an airport at which business people can catch a nonstop flight to virtually any domestic destination. Panelist Cathy Tull, chief marketing officer of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said the presence of out-of-town media for playoff games featuring the Vegas Golden Knights has given the city media mentions that money can’t buy. Another issue receiving the panel’s attention is the need for mass transit with all the teams, venues and anticipated visitation they will generate. Panelists also discussed the prospect of attracting big events like the Super Bowl, the NFL draft and NCAA tournaments.
Reggie Mckenzie On Raiders First Draft Pick
Raiders general manager Reggie Mckenzie on Raiders first draft pick.
Vegas Nation: First Round NFL Draft Pick
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond, Review-Journal writer Gilbert Manzano and Raiders beat writer Michael Gelhken go over the first round of the NFL draft picks and the Raiders choices.
More in Raiders
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Raiders Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like