Musburger agrees to 3-year deal to be Raiders’ radio voice

Musburger has agreed to a three-year deal to be the new radio play-by-play announcer for the Raiders starting this season, according to two sources familiar with the move.

Brent Musburger, a renown sportscaster, waits before becoming enshrined in the Las Vegas Bowl Hall of Fame at the 25th Las Vegas Bowl Luncheon for the Houston Cougars and San Diego State Aztecs, at the Hard Rock hotel-casino, Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Broadcast legend Brent Musburger (second from left) and his Guys in the Desert: Oddsmakers (from left) Vinny Magliulo, Chris Andrews and Jimmy Vaccaro (Courtesy: VSiN)

Brent Musburger announces opening round game lines during a live broadcast covering the NCCA Tournament on the Vegas Stats & Information Network on Sunday, March 12, 2017, at South Point hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. A highlight of the show was watching D Las Vegas owner Derek Stevens bet on all 32 opening round games, totaling $350,000. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas, NV - December 17, 2016 - Sam Boyd Stadium: Brent Musburger during the 2016 Las Vegas Bowl (Photo by Gabriel Christus / ESPN Images)

Brent Musburger, a renown sportscaster, expresses his gratefulness for becoming enshrined in the Las Vegas Bowl Hall of Fame at the 25th Las Vegas Bowl Luncheon for the Houston Cougars and San Diego State Aztecs, at the Hard Rock hotel-casino, Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

The iconic voice of Brent Musburger will soon be calling games for the Raiders, the Review-Journal learned on Tuesday.

Musburger has agreed to a three-year deal to be the new radio play-by-play announcer for the Raiders starting this season, according to two sources familiar with the move. Both were not authorized to speak about the hiring.

Musburger, 79, and the Raiders both declined to comment. The sources added that the move could be made official later this week.

Greg Papa, the current play-by-play announcer for the Raiders, might not yet know of the switch, according to one of the sources.

Musburger, who writes a weekly sports betting column for the Review-Journal, retired from a 27-year career with ABC Sports and ESPN in January 2017 to help launch VSIN, the Vegas Sports and Information Network.

He has been the face of VSIN, which is based at the South Point resort.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.