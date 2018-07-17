Musburger agrees to 3-year deal to be Raiders’ radio voice

The iconic voice of Brent Musburger will soon be calling games for the Raiders, the Review-Journal learned on Tuesday.
Musburger has agreed to a three-year deal to be the new radio play-by-play announcer for the Raiders starting this season, according to two sources familiar with the move. Both were not authorized to speak about the hiring.
Musburger, 79, and the Raiders both declined to comment. The sources added that the move could be made official later this week.
Greg Papa, the current play-by-play announcer for the Raiders, might not yet know of the switch, according to one of the sources.
Musburger, who writes a weekly sports betting column for the Review-Journal, retired from a 27-year career with ABC Sports and ESPN in January 2017 to help launch VSIN, the Vegas Sports and Information Network.
He has been the face of VSIN, which is based at the South Point resort.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.
Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.