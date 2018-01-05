Raiders

NFL confirms Raiders interviewed 2 minority head coach candidates

By Michael Gehlken Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2018 - 6:32 pm
 
Updated January 4, 2018 - 6:51 pm

OAKLAND, Calif. — John Wooten, chairman of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, never thought he needed confirmation that the Raiders were compliant with the Rooney Rule. He trusted the franchise. In particular, he trusted its general manager.

That confirmation nonetheless has come.

An NFL official notified Wooten on Thursday that the Raiders have interviewed two minority candidates for their head coach position, Wooten said in a phone interview. Reggie McKenzie, the club’s GM whom Wooten has known for decades, first informed Wooten days ago to that effect.

Wooten said he was unaware of the identity of the two candidates, and the Raiders have a policy not to disclose candidates they interview. Regardless, the confirmation that these interviews have transpired is the most formal indicator of the Raiders’ progress in their coaching search.

It is expected to culminate in the hiring of Jon Gruden as early as next week.

Under the Rooney Rule, the franchise would have been subject to a fine had it not interviewed at least one minority candidate for the position. Wooten initially reached out to McKenzie about the Rooney Rule after an ESPN weekend report of Gruden’s potential hiring.

“It made it seem like this already was a done deal,” Wooten said. “And I just wanted to remind Reggie that the Rooney Rule has to be in effect here before you can sign any general manager, head coach or (senior official) of football operations. You have to interview a minority for those positions. Reggie stated back to me that they already had done that.”

Wooten added he fully trusted McKenzie and Raiders owner Mark Davis.

“The person I know most is Reggie,” Wooten said. “I’ve known Reggie since he was a player there at Tennessee. Going all the way back to his playing days and then when he was working in Green Bay and so forth. We know that he believes in the Rooney Rule, and he trusted it as one of the reasons probably why he’s climbed up the ladder the way he has. It’s been a rule that has helped him.

“That’s why when I heard about the Gruden situation, when it broke at the end of the season, my responsibility I felt was to remind him of the Rooney Rule. When he got back to me and said, ‘Yes, sir. I’ve interviewed two minority (candidates),’ I accepted it, and the league confirmed it as well.”

Wooten previously recounted his conversation with McKenzie in a MMQB article that published Thursday morning. Confirmation came in the hours that followed.

In this coaching search, it would be naive to think Davis was not largely locked into Gruden as a candidate, given the regard to which he’s known to hold Gruden. Davis has sought and negotiated for Gruden’s services amid previous head coach vacancies only for Gruden to decide to continue in his role as broadcaster.

That said, adherence to the Rooney Rule is consistent with the Raiders’ stance toward opportunity.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame recognizes Tom Flores as the first Hispanic-American quarterback in NFL history, the second Hispanic-American head coach in NFL history and the first such head coach to win a Super Bowl. In 1989, Art Shell became the first African-American head coach in modern NFL history. Eight years later, Amy Trask became the first female CEO in NFL history.

All did so with the Raiders under Al Davis, Mark’s father.

The Raiders’ coaching search has garnered some criticism since the preference for Gruden was so widely known, and the Rooney Rule is designed to allow opportunity for others. Such criticism contradicts the club’s track record.

“Al Davis had a decades long tradition of hiring without regard to race, gender, ethnicity, religion or any other individuality that has no bearing whatsoever on whether one can do a job,” Trask said in an email. “I was a beneficiary of this. What strikes me each time I hear or read that the Raiders should not be compelled to comply with the Rooney Rule because of Al’s track record is that Al would be the first to dismiss that idea — he would not want that which he did for all the right reasons to be used as justification for such leeway.”

Little seems to separate the franchise now from Gruden. An ESPN commentator who last coached in 2008, he will work Saturday’s playoff game between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs. Davis is expected to be in touch shortly thereafter.

A deal between the sides is not expected to take long. Previous pursuits from Davis for Gruden have laid a foundation for the contract, which is expected to be worth at least $10 million a year.

The deal will be financially backloaded to account for the franchise’s impending relocation to Nevada, which has no state income tax. The Raiders are scheduled to move to Las Vegas in 2020.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Raiders Videos
Vegas Nation: What Does The Raiders Future Look Like?
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over the potential hiring of Jon Gruden and the Raiders performance during the 2017 season.
Raiders’ Crabtree frustrated by lack of playing time to end season
Michael Crabtree expressed his frustration Sunday when asked about his future with the Raiders. The Raiders are expected to part ways with the ninth-year veteran wide receiver this offseason. “I’m out here playing ball,” Crabtree said. “Whatever they ask me to do. Like today, if they only want me to play 10 plays, I’ll play 10 plays." Crabtree started the season hot as the team’s top wideout, catching six touchdowns during the first six games. Crabtree received just three targets against the Eagles on Christmas night and two targets versus the Chargers. Crabtree is owed a $7 million salary in 2018, the third season of a four-year, $34 million extension he signed late in 2015. “I did everything they asked of me. These last two games, I’ve probably had three targets, but nobody saying anything about that," Crabtree said.
Raiders might lure Jon Gruden back to coaching
The Raiders are reportedly pursuing ESPN analyst Jon Gruden to fill their vacant head coaching position. Gruden, 54, has not coached since the 2008 NFL season. “I don’t want to sit here and speculate. There is no news to report,” Gruden told ESPN on Saturday. The NFL Network reported that Davis plans to offer Gruden more than $10 million a year to coach the team with an stake in team ownership. Gruden has been connected with openings in recent years, including a lucrative offer from Indianapolis last season. Gruden was the Raiders head coach from 1998-2001, going 38-26 in four seasons. “I know (Gruden),” Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said. “I’ve known him for a while. But the (Del Rio firing) is still pretty fresh.”
Raiders fire Jack Del Rio
Following the Raiders loss to the Chargers, head coach Jack Del Rio was fired. Del Rio was hired in January 2015 after spending time as the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator. In 2016, Del Rio led the Raiders to a 12-4 record and their first playoff birth since 2002. After the 2016 season, Del Rio signed a 4-year contract extension. In three seasons as the Raiders head coach, Del Rio amassed a 25-23 record. “I’m very grateful," Del Rio said. "My childhood team. But it’s a results business.”
Vegas Nation: Del Rio fired after Raiders drop season finale
Bryan Salmond, Ed Graney, Michael Gehlken and Gilbert Manzano discuss the aftermath of the Raiders loss, including Jack Del Rio getting fired and what might follow.
Raiders' QB Carr reacts to Del Rio firing
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr addressed the media following the team's loss to the Chargers and discussed his thoughts on head coach Jack Del Rio being fired.
Jack Del Rio announces Oakland Raiders fired him following loss to Chargers
After three years of serving as the head coach for the Oakland Raiders, Jack Del Rio announced he was fired by the organization following the team's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Nacion Vegas: Raiders pierden 30-10 contra los Chargers
Nacion Vegas: Los Raiders pierden 30-10 contra los Chargers para finalizar la temporada. Nación Vegas tiene los detalles del juego entre los Raiders y los Chargers.
Vegas Nation: Raiders finish the season with a loss to Chargers
Bryan Salmond recaps the Raiders final game of the season.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Ready For Loud Fans
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken goes over how the Raiders are preparing for the potentially loud crowd for the Chargers game.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Prep For Final Game
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over how the Raiders are preparing for their final game and the future of Todd Downing.
Vegas Nation Red Zone: Raiders face Chargers for final regular-season game
Vegas Nation Red Zone video host Bryan Salmond and NFL writer Gilbert Manzano discuss the Raiders matchup on New Year's Eve against the Los Angeles Chargers.
UNLV can use Las Vegas Raiders stadium parking lots, agreement shows
UNLV will have access to Las Vegas Raiders stadium parking lots, on and offsite, and collect parking fee revenue from them during UNLV events. Now, all that’s needed are the lots themselves. The regents are expected to ask questions about the joint-use agreement on Jan. 4, then consider its approval on Jan. 19. Some of the key elements of the draft agreement: — UNLV will have access to onsite and offsite stadium parking and tailgating lots, which will be administered by the Raiders with net proceeds of parking sales going to UNLV. — The Raiders will control all concessions at the stadium, but net concession revenue from UNLV events will belong to UNLV.
Vegas Nation: Raiders fail to execute, fall to the Eagles
Michael Gehlken talks about the Raiders loss to the Eagles on Christmas Day, including the Raiders' inability to execute and take advantage of a good defensive performance.
Vegas Nation: David Amerson Will Not Play Monday
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken goes over the Raiders Injury Report and David Amerson being listed as questionable for Monday's game.
Vegas Nation: Penn and Feliciano are done for the season
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken provides an update on several players heading into the Raiders matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Vegas Nation: Offensive line depth taking hits
Bryan Salmond and Michael Gehlken talk about Rodney Hudson playing through kidney stones as well as several Raiders struggling with injuries.
Vegas Nation: Raiders taking Wednesday off
Bryan Salmond and Michael Gehlken talk about the Raiders struggling to digest last week's loss as well as who might replace Donald Penn at left tackle.
Nacion Vegas: Cowboys derrotan Raiders, 20-17
Derek Carr perdió el balón fuera de los límites cerca de la línea de una yarda de los Cowboys con 31 segundos por jugarse. Dallas recuperó la pelota para sellar la victoria.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Fall To Cowboys
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal reporters Michael Gehlken, Gilbert Manzano and Ed Graney recap Sunday night's Raiders 20-17 loss against the Cowboys.
Vegas Nation: Raiders lose to Cowboys
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond talks about the Raiders' 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017.
Vegas Nation Stadium Show: Smooth sailing after last meeting
Ed Graney, Rick Velotta and Bill Bradley talk about the latest storylines about the Las Vegas Stadium, including the Community Benefits Plan and the UNLV Joint-Use Agreement.
Vegas Nation: Obi Melifonwu's season comes to an end
Review-Journal reporter Michael Gehlken gives an update on Obi Melifonwu, Gareon Conley, Amari Cooper.
Vegas Nation Red Zone: Raiders vs. Cowboys matchup
Review-Journal Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and reporter Gilbert Manzano discuss the Raiders’ matchup on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.
Vegas Nation: Fadol Brown Might Leave The Raiders
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal Raiders beat writer Micheal Gehlken go over Fadol Brown potentially leaving the Raiders and Todd Downing on how the Raiders played against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Stadium Authority talks community benefits plan at meeting
Rick Velotta recaps the Stadium Authority meeting at UNLV, including the Land Dedication Agreement and a Non-Relocation Agreement.
Vegas Nation: Cory James Put On Injured Reserve
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over how Jack Del Rio and Derek Carr are taking the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, as well as the Raiders extensive list of injuries.
How the Raiders plan to balance their fan base in Oakland and Las Vegas
At the Oakland Raiders groundbreaking ceremony in Las Vegas the team president and owner discussed how they will balance their fan base until they move and how they're planning to deal with any issues they could encounter with the stadium construction.
Raiders remember Las Vegas shooting victims at groundbreaking
During the Oakland Raiders groundbreaking ceremony in Las Vegas, Raiders owner Mark Davis spoke about how important it was to pay tribute to Las Vegas shooting victims at the event.
Raiders break ground on Las Vegas stadium site
The Raiders hosted a ground breaking ceremony at the Las Vegas stadium site near the Strip. Elaine Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Raiders Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like