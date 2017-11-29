NFL reduces Raiders WR Michael Crabtree’s suspension to 1 game

A Tuesday phone call with an NFL appeal officer proved productive for Michael Crabtree. The Raiders wide receiver had Monday’s two-game suspension reduced to a one-game absence. He will miss this Sunday’s game against the New York Giants but return on Dec. 10 against Kansas City.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) catches the football in the first half of their game against the Baltimore Ravens in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Michael Crabtree spoke Monday at 1 p.m. with Derrick Brooks, a former NFL linebacker and current league representative who oversaw his appeal hearing.

Their phone conversation proved a productive one.

The Raiders wide receiver had Monday’s two-game suspension reduced to a one-game absence. He will miss this Sunday’s game against the New York Giants but return in time for a crucial Dec. 10 divisional game against the Chiefs in Kansas City. He also recoups $398,897 in combined salary and roster bonus he would’ve lost for being suspended that game.

He forfeits that same amount for this weekend. The Raiders will retain it instead.

Crabtree’s suspension stemmed from two plays Sunday in a 21-14 win over the Denver Broncos. On his fourth snap of the game, Crabtree punched cornerback Chris Harris, Jr. in the stomach during a run block. On his fifth and final snap, he tussled with cornerback Aqib Talib during a run block at which point Talib ripped off Crabtree’s chain for the second time since Jan. 1.

A melee followed.

Crabtree threw at least three punches. Talib took some shots as well. They and Raiders guard Gabe Jackson all were ejected; Jackson made contact with an official. Only Crabtree and Talib were suspended for the two games.

On Tuesday morning, NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart elaborated on the punishment during a conference call

“I think a two-game suspension is designed to both discipline appropriately a player but also get their attention,” Lockhart said. “And I expect this has gotten their attention.”

Perhaps that contributed to the league’s ruling later on Tuesday.

Its point had been made.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.