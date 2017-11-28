NFL sought attention of Raiders’ Crabtree, Broncos’ Talib with suspensions

A two-game suspension for Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree and Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib was not imposed simply for their on-field actions. The NFL sought to send a message, too.

The NFL sought to send them a message, too.

Crabtree and Talib were suspended Monday for having sparked what the NFL called a “melee” early in the first quarter of the Raiders’ 21-14 win Sunday at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Talib ripped off Crabtree’s chain necklace for the second time since Jan. 1. An elongated tussle ensued, featuring thrown punches and involving several players from each team.

The league published excerpts Monday evening from a letter that Jon Runyan, NFL vice president of football operations, sent to Crabtree and Talib respectively when notifying each of his punishment.

On Tuesday, NFL Executive Vice President of Communications Joe Lockhart elaborated during a conference call with reporters.

“One of the reasons is, I think, the eye test, just watching,” Lockhart said. “I think the statement we put out (Monday) night covers it pretty clearly. First, this did appear to be premeditated. It happened three minutes into the game; there’s a history there. It was prolonged, as you watched it play out from one side of the field to the other side of the field. And importantly, it put other people at risk: sideline personnel, league personnel.”

Lockhart said later: “I think a two-game suspension is designed to both discipline appropriately a player but also get their attention. And I expect this has gotten their attention.”

Crabtree and Talib are appealing the suspensions.

Their hearings are expected to be held separately this week.

Crabtree will lose two game checks, or $753,294 before taxes and fees, if his appeal is unsuccessful. He wouldn’t play this Sunday against the New York Giants or the following Sunday in an important road game against the Kansas City Chiefs (6-5), who possess a one-game lead in the AFC West over the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Talib stands to lose more financially. His two game checks amount to $1,294,117 in salary. He also pays less state income taxes on that figure than Crabtree would.

Their physical interaction Sunday spanned about 45 seconds, beginning on the Raiders’ fifth offensive play of the game. It spilled onto the Broncos’ sideline and then midifield. Ultimately, it caused more than a four-minute delay in action. Crabtree threw at least three punches. Left tackle Donald Penn threw at least one punch on cornerback Brendan Langley. Right guard Gabe Jackson was among the several players who intervened, although he was the only other ejected; he made contact with an official. Jackson was not suspended but is expected to be fined $30,387 for the infraction.

Tight end Clive Walford and left guard Kelechi Osemele entered the fight area, joining Jackson and Penn as being entangled with Broncos players.

Crabtree’s punishment, Runyan wrote in his Monday letter, took under consideration that Crabtree punched cornerback Chris Harris, Jr. in the stomach on the play directly preceding the Talib incident. Harris exited the game but later returned.

“Then, on the subsequent play, you blocked a different Broncos opponent (Talib) into the sidelines beyond the yellow media border, well after the play was over,” Runyan wrote. “Your actions triggered a melee and endangered various sideline and League personnel, including one of our Game Officials who was injured trying to maintain control of the situation. Finally, during the ensuing altercation, you grabbed and twisted that same opponent’s facemask and threw a punch at him. … Such actions have no place in this game, engender ill will between teams, and lead to further confrontations.”

The NFL did not suspend or fine Talib for having snatched Crabtree’s necklace during the 2016 regular-season finale. After the feud escalated Sunday, the league felt compelled to act.

It wanted Crabtree and Talib’s attention.

With $2.04 million combined in potential lost wages, it surely has their attention now.

