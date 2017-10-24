NFL upholds Marshawn Lynch’s 1-game suspension from Raiders’ next game

Running back Marshawn Lynch’s one-game suspension has been upheld, officially rendering him unavailable for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, an NFL spokesman announced on Tuesday.

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) talks with officials before he was ejected during the first half of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. (Ben Margot/AP)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Running back Marshawn Lynch’s one-game suspension has been upheld, officially rendering him unavailable for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, an NFL spokesman announced on Tuesday.

The Raiders expected as much but hoped to learn for certain in a timely fashion. They now have all week to prepare running backs Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington and fullback Jamize Olawale to carry the load in Buffalo.

On Monday, Lynch had an appeal hearing for the league suspension, which was imposed last Friday.

The punishment was tied to the 31-year-old having run onto the field from the sideline on Thursday to intervene as a peacemaker in a skirmish during a 31-30 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Lynch made contact with an official in the process, drawing a 15-yard flag and automatic ejection.

Because the one-game suspension is unpaid, he will lose $110,662 in combined salary and roster bonus earnings.

Lynch is scheduled to return on Nov. 5 against the Miami Dolphins.

