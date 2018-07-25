NFL won’t allow Raiders to sell Las Vegas gear despite high demand

The local Raiders apparel store isn’t allowed to sell Las Vegas gear until the team leaves Oakland in 2020.

The Oakland Raiders helmets lay in an equipment box on the team's sideline during the first half of a NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Employees at The Raider Image store inside Town Square Las Vegas get asked the same question on a daily basis.

Where’s your Las Vegas Raiders merchandise?

The local Raiders apparel store or any shop that carries NFL licensed products aren’t allowed to sell Las Vegas gear until the team leaves Oakland in 2020.

Employees at the Raider Image store in Town Square declined to give their names, but confirmed there is no “Las Vegas” mechandise available because, per NFL rules, the team is still linked to Oakland.

This has been the case since NFL owners approved last year of the Raiders relocating to Southern Nevada. But the topic made headlines again after ESPN business reporter Darren Rovell tweeted about it this week.

“NFL won’t allow Raiders to sell Las Vegas Raiders gear until team leaves Oakland,” Rovell tweeted. “Provides bigger opportunity for counterfeiters.”

So if you’re itching for a Las Vegas Raiders T-shirt, you might want to ask your buddy if he knows a guy.

