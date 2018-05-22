Raiders acquire QB Christian Hackenberg from Jets

Christian Hackenberg spent his offseason developing a new throwing motion. On Tuesday, he was sent to a new team.

While New York Jets quarterbacks Sam Darnold, left, and Josh McCown, right, look on, quarterback Christian Hackenberg (5) throws during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Florham Park, N.J., Tuesday, May 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg warms up before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, left, throws while Christian Hackenberg watches during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Florham Park, N.J., Tuesday, May 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

New York Jets quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater, left, Christian Hackenberg, second from left, Josh McCown, second from right, and Sam Darnold participate in a practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Florham Park, N.J., Tuesday, May 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Christian Hackenberg spent his offseason developing a new throwing motion.

On Tuesday, he was sent to a new team.

The Raiders acquired the 2016 second-round selection for a 2019 conditional seventh-round pick, New York Jets coach Todd Bowles told reporters. Since January, Hackenberg has worked to hone his technique with quarterback guru Jeff Christensen. Earlier Tuesday, Hackenberg insinuated that Jets coaches failed to offer the development he needed.

Hackenberg, 23, has not appeared in an NFL game.

“I think there were some times where I threw it really good throughout my first two years here,” Hackenberg told reporters Tuesday. “So that was the frustrating part for me, is the ups and downs and not knowing why, if that makes sense, and not really getting any information from anybody on how to fix that and how to address it.”

Later, he said he did not fault the Jets for his development.

“I don’t put the blame on anyone,” Hackenberg said. “I’m happy I got the opportunity and someone stepped up outside of me to help me and give me the tools to do it. So being able to kind of take that by my control, being able to handle to do that myself, I think, is really cool. I didn’t do it by myself. There were some other people involved. But it was being able to go out, sacrifice the time, sacrifice the money, put everything into it and feel really good about it.”

The Raiders have yet to announce a corresponding move.

Once a roster spot is cleared, Hackenberg will join Derek Carr, EJ Manuel and Connor Cook at the position. Oakland drafted Cook in the 2016 fourth round.

