Raiders’ already thin offensive line loses backup Vadal Alexander

Oakland Raiders' Vadal Alexander (74) lies on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Vadal Alexander (74) during an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

PHILADELPHIA — The Raiders hoped to provide David Sharpe some help Monday evening.

They did with an extra lineman, until they lost him.

Guard-tackle Vadal Alexander was featured on three of the offense’s first four snaps as a sixth lineman. In the team’s second drive, he jogged onto the field to start a series again. But a hard shot to the helmet sent him to the ground, lying facedown on the turf as teammates waved in athletic trainers. He was diagnosed with a concussion.

Sharpe, a rookie fourth-round pick, entered Monday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles having played three offensive snaps in 2017.

The Raiders placed Pro Bowl left tackle Donald Penn on injured reserve following Wednesday foot surgery. Reserve center-guard Jon Feliciano was placed on injured reserve, too, with a concussion. With Alexander’s exit, center James Stone was left Monday as the team’s only remaining backup offensive lineman.

He was promoted from the practice squad Wednesday.

Turning yellow

The Eagles’ best offensive lineman faced the Raiders’ best defender.

It was obvious who was better Monday.

Defensive end Khalil Mack drew a false start and hold from tackle Lane Johnson during a five-play span in the second quarter. Those penalties helped the Raiders survive a 12-play drive, which ended before halftime with a 33-yard missed field goal. On the Eagles next drive in the third quarter, Johnson was flagged again with another holding called when working against Mack.

Mack, a recent Pro Bowl selection and defending AP Defensive Player of the Year, leads the Raiders with 10 1/2 sacks

Notable

— Cornerback Sean Smith shadowed Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery throughout the game. Jeffery entered the third quarter without a catch. In fact, he wasn’t even targeted. Smith had him draped on a Jihad Ward sack. It was the first career sack for the 2016 second-round pick.

— As expected, the Raiders played an eighth straight game without cornerback David Amerson. He’s dealt with a foot injury. His availability for Sunday’s season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers is expected to be determined during the practice week.

—Safety Reggie Nelson forced a third-quarter fumble by Jay Ajayi that cornerback TJ Carrie recovered. That was good. The bad: quarterback Derek Carr threw an interception directly before the play, and running back Marshawn Lynch lost a fumble directly after it. It was Lynch’s first lost fumble since the 2014 regular-season finale.

— The Eagles weren’t the first team to avoid kickoff returner Cordarrelle Patterson, but they were the latest. Running back Jalen Richard had two kickoff returns and running back DeAndre Washington had one, as Philadelphia vouched for shorter kickoffs.

