Raiders bring in cornerback Rashaan Melvin for visit

Former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Rashaan Melvin is visiting the Raiders on Friday. The two sides have been in discussion for days.

OAKLAND, Calif. — Gareon Conley is a core part of the Raiders’ plans at cornerback.

On Friday, they could secure another.

Former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Rashaan Melvin is visiting the Raiders, a source confirmed. The two sides have been in discussion for days. Should a deal culminate, the team will take a significant step in addressing what is widely viewed as the most glaring need on its roster.

David Amerson, TJ Carrie, Sean Smith and Conley entered last season as the Raiders’ top cornerbacks. Conley, a 2017 first-round pick, is the only one who remains. The team has high hopes for his future despite a shin injury that limited him to 92 defensive snaps as a rookie.

Still, he needs help.

An NFL coach who helped guide Melvin’s development spoke Friday on the condition of anonymity. If a fit with his current team, he said, he’d advocate signing him “with zero hesitation.”

“He is everything you want as a competitor,” the coach said via text message. “Love him to death. He is an alpha dog! You guys are going to love him if you get him. Not pretty. Just grimy and gritty. I’ve never seen a guy force more incompletions in my life. Not a lot of turnovers but he forces incompletions at a very high rate.

“Great guy, too. … Grew up big time last year. He is ready to be a No. 1 guy.”

Melvin worked toward this opportunity.

He entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie in 2013 from Northern Illinois. He made the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ roster but missed most of the season to injury. The Bucs cut him in 2014, and he then began to bounce around the NFL. He had stops with the Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots and eventually the Colts for the past two years.

His most ample workload came in Indy.

A hand injury ended his season in November. He started nine of 15 games in 2016, totaling 60 tackles with two forced fumbles and seven passes defensed. Last season, he started the first 10 games while recording 13 passes defended, including the first three interceptions of his career.

Melvin’s breakthrough campaign, however, was cut short. A hand injury ended his season in November.

Still, Pro Football Focus graded him as the league’s No. 17 cornerback last season. It determined that quarterbacks had a passer rating of 60.3 on throws in his direction. For comparison, Quincy Wilson was the closest Colts cornerback; he had an 88.5 opposing rating. In all, Melvin allowed a reception on 29 of 55 passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns with his three picks.

Reunited

Shareece Wright had no choice in 2011 to follow Marcus Gilchrist.

The San Diego Chargers drafted both defensive backs on the same day, Gilchrist a second-round pick and Wright a third-round choice. The two defensive backs played four seasons together before choosing separate paths in free agency.

After three years apart, they are together again.

Wright said via a text exchange that he is joining the Raiders. He indicated as much earlier in the day, posting a photo of a Raiders logo on his Instagram account. The 30-year-old spent last seasons with the Buffalo Bills after a two-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens.

Raiders sign long snapper

The team signed former Chicago Bears long snapper Andrew DePaola on Friday morning. The four-year deal is worth $4.27 million, including $875,000 guaranteed, a source said.

The Raiders also have long snappers Andrew East and Bradley Northnagel, both of whom signed a reserve/future contract in January. One of them figures to be waived soon.

Jon Condo, 36, handled the role for the Raiders for the past 11 seasons. His contract expired Wednesday. The Raiders notified him this month that they would be moving in a new direction.

DePaola, 30, spent one season in Chicago. That followed a three-year stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

