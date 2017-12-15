Raiders busy helping others in Las Vegas, Bay Area for holidays

The Raiders are active in the Bay Area each holiday season. They’ve added Las Vegas to that commitment.

On Friday, the organization will hold a Toys for Tots donation drive at its Raider Image location at Town Square in Las Vegas. Fans are asked to donate a new unwrapped toy, which in turn will be distributed to local underserved children via the Toys for Tots of Southern Nevada. Autographs will be available on site during the event, which runs from 5 to 7 p.m.

Former Raiders offensive tackle Lincoln Kennedy and linebacker Kirk Morrison will be among the team reps in attendance.

Among the other off-field events this month, the Raiders are collecting toys at the Oakland-Alameda County Stadium before Sunday evening’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. On Monday in San Leandro, California, the team’s wide receivers will present more than 80 bikes, helmets and locks they purchased to preselected boys and girls from the Davis Street Family Resource Center.

This past Monday in Hayward, California, the franchise teamed with the U.S. Marine Corps to collect new unwrapped toys worth a minimum of $20 at the Raider Image in Southland Mall. In Las Vegas on Dec. 7, the Raiders worked in conjunction with the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation to give away 400 pairs of shoes to children in Las Vegas at Bell Elementary School.

Notable

— David Amerson is not where he or the Raiders hoped he’d be. The cornerback has missed the past six games to a midfoot sprain. Still, after being a limited participant for the past two-plus weeks, his activity level was reduced Thursday to a nonparticipant. It’s unclear if a move to injured reserve is forthcoming. Cornerback Antonio Hamilton is eligible to be activated from IR. That move must be made by 1 p.m. Saturday for Hamilton to play Sunday.

— Five other Raiders players did not practice. Running back Marshawn Lynch received a weekly rest day. Wide receiver Amari Cooper (knee), defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. (ankle), safety Obi Melifonwu (hip) and tight end Clive Walford (concussion/neck) were out with injuries. Cooper is expected to miss his second game in three weeks.

— Tight end Jared Cook (wrist), center-guard Jon Feliciano (concussion), defensive lineman Denico Autry (hand, ankle) and safety Keith McGill II (knee) were limited participants.

— Thursday was the final day for fans to submit a Pro Bowl ballot. As of last week, Marquette King led all punters with 103,582 votes. The Los Angeles Rams’ Johnny Hekker was second with 55,575. Fans, NFL players and coaches each count as one-third of the overall selection process. The game will played Jan. 28 in Orlando, Florida.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.