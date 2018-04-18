Raiders

Raiders can afford to relax in quarterback-rich draft

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2018 - 5:37 pm
 

OAKLAND, Calif. — The final five seasons of quarterback play in Tampa under Jon Gruden were forgettable.

Four different players led the Buccaneers in single-season passing from 2004 to 2008. None of those four — Brian Griese, Chris Simms, Bruce Gradkowski and Jeff Garcia — reached 2,800 yards in a respective year. All in all, the Bucs’ passing game was certifiably middle of the road.

And so, this draft represents a change of pace for Gruden.

He largely can forget the position.

Derek Carr was a core piece to what lured Gruden from broadcasting back onto an NFL sideline. With Carr under center, the club has no inclination to address quarterback on April 26. Still, the position should impact the club’s No. 10 overall pick, as other teams jostle to select a franchise-caliber prospect early in the draft.

Four quarterbacks very well could be taken within the top 10 picks.

At worst, this activity will bump a relevant crop of defenders down the board toward the Raiders. At best, the quarterback crop could create options, perhaps tempting Reggie McKenzie to trade back in the first round for the second time in his GM tenure. In 2013, he moved from No. 3 to 12 overall when selecting cornerback D.J. Hayden.

Carr signed a five-year, $125 million extension last June. He is under contract through the 2022 campaign.

Behind him, the Raiders conceivably could add a developmental project during the draft’s third day on April 28. There is no shortage of backup arms on the roster now between EJ Manuel, Connor Cook and Josh Johnson.

Manuel, 28, projects as the primary reserve for a second straight season. He signed a one-year deal in March. Johnson, 31, signed a similar deal in March, although unlike Manuel, he has no history with the club. Johnson, a 2008 fifth-round pick, is the last quarterback a Gruden-led organization has drafted.

Cook likely is ahead of Johnson for the No. 3 quarterback spot. The 2016 fourth-round pick has two more seasons under his rookie contract. He did not appear in a game last year.

Top QBs in 2018 draft

Sam Darnold, Southern California. 6 feet, 3 inches; 221 pounds. Poise and physical tools of franchise leader. Ball security a concern (13 interceptions, nine fumbles lost in 2017).

Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma: 6 feet, 2 inches; 215 pounds. Completed 70.5 percent of passes with 43 touchdowns, six interceptions in 2017 Heisman Trophy Award year. Lacks prototypical size.

Josh Allen, Wyoming: 6 feet, 5 inches; 237 pounds. Elite-echelon arm strength. Accuracy the looming question after 56.2 percent career completion rate as two-year starter.

Josh Rosen, UCLA: 6 feet, 4 inches; 226 pounds. Suffered two concussions in 2017. Has faced some (unfair?) criticism for being perhaps too strong-minded.

Lamar Jackson, Louisville: 6 feet, 2 inches; 216 pounds. Opted out of 40-yard dash at combine and pro day. But averaged 1,586 yards, 19.5 touchdowns on ground in final two seasons.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Raiders Videos
David Humm's life celebrated at South Point
Raiders owner Mark Davis, former Nebraska coach Tom Osborne were among those who paid tribute to David Humm during a ceremony at South Point Arena in Las Vegas on April 6, 2018. (Ron Kantowski/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Vegas Nation Stadium Show
Ed Graney, Rick Velotta and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over the progress on the Vegas Stadium and how it will affect some of the players and staff.
Vegas Nation: Gruden hoping free agents can establish culture
Michael Gehlken reports from the NFL Meetings in Orlando, including what the Raiders are doing there as well as what Jon Gruden meant by "throwing it back to 1998."
Vegas Nation: Raiders Cut Ties With Smith, Ellis Gets Contract
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over the Raiders cutting ties with Sean Smith and Justin Ellis' three-year contract.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Cut Ties With Aldon Smith
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken goes over the Raiders cutting ties with Aldon Smith due to allegations made against him.
Vegas Nation: Reggie Mckenzie's Son A Potential Candidate For Raiders
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken goes over how Reggie McKenzie's son Kahlil McKenzie is a potential draft pick for the Raiders.
Vegas Nation Stadium Show: Parking, other topics closer to resolution
Ed Graney and Rick Velotta are joined by Las Vegas Stadium Authority chairman Steve Hill to discuss the latest developments around the Las Vegas Stadium.
Vegas Nation: Raiders lose 9th pick to San Francisco 49ers
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken provides an update from the NFL scouting combine about the Raiders and 49ers coin toss to determine which team will get the 9th or 10th pick of this years NFL Draft.
Vegas Nation: Lynch, Crabtree future with Raiders pending
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken provides an update from the NFL scouting combine on the future for Marshawn Lynch and Michael Crabtree with the Raiders.
Vegas Nation: Several documents approved
Ed Graney and Rick Velotta discuss the latest developments from the Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting, including news on parking and the total cost of the stadium.
Vegas Nation: Raiders looking to keep key veterans
Vegas Nation video host and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken discuss the Raiders plans this offseason with free agency approaching.
Vegas Nation: Raiders awarded four draft picks
Bryan Salmond goes over the news that of the Raiders being awarded four draft picks.
Vegas Nation: Vontae Davis Visiting Raiders
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken goes over Vontae Davis visiting the Raiders in Alameda California.
Vegas Nation Stadium Show: Estimated Cost Remains at $1.9 Billion
Ed Graney, Rick Velotta and Bill Bradley discuss updates around the Las Vegas Raiders stadium, scheduled to be completed by 2020.
Vegas Nation: Las Vegas could host NFL Draft
Bryan Salmond and Michael Gehlken talk about Vegas' chances to host the NFL Draft.
Vegas Nation: Eagles take down Patriots in Super Bowl LII
Bryan Salmond, Ed Graney, Michael Gehlken and Sam Gordon talk about the Eagles Super Bowl win over the Patriots.
Vegas Nation: Eagles win Super Bowl LII
Bryan Salmond recaps the Eagles Super Bowl victory over the Patriots.
Las Vegas, Raiders aim to host Super Bowl as early as 2023
Las Vegas and its $1.9 billion stadium project won’t be forgotten when nine NFL owners and team presidents, together wielding influence over an adjusted Super Bowl bid-selection process, meet in the coming months. Raiders owner Mark Davis serves on the Super Bowl and Major Events Advisory Committee, positioning him to have an active role in where Super Bowl LVII will be located on Feb. 5, 2023. Las Vegas, upon hosting the game, would be the latest NFL city to which league owners have awarded a Super Bowl following a stadium construction. There is no guarantee the game is coming to Las Vegas then. A combination of recent history and comments from an NFL executive, however, indicate the opportunity should arrive in the next eight years.
Vegas Nation: Minnesota running an efficient Super Bowl
Bryan Salmond and Ed Graney talk about Minnesota running a good Super Bowl and a Raiders rookie making an impact.
NFL Commissioner Goodell gives updates on hot topics with the Raiders
At a press conference ahead of Super Bowl LII, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell responded to questions about the Raiders hiring process with Jon Gruden and about the team having many home games played abroad.
0130 sb wrap with mention
Bryan Salmond, Michael Gehlken and Ed Graney talk about Tom Brady's Minnesota ties, Jon Gruden's advantage in coaching as well as the Patriots demanding respect.
Vegas Nation: Here's how the RJ will cover Super Bowl LII
Ed Graney, Michael Gehlken and Sam Gordon preview their coverage plan of the Super Bowl in Minnesota.
Vegas Nation: Pro Bowl edition
Bryan Salmond recaps the NFL Pro Bowl, including how Raiders quarterback Derek Carr performed.
Vegas Nation: Jon Gruden Does Not Attend Senior Bowl
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken discuss what the Raiders coaching staff are doing at the Senior Bowl.
Vegas Nation: Raiders announce several coaching hires
Review-Journal Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and reporter Michael Gehlken talk about the Raiders coaching hires as well as a significant omission.
Vegas Nation Stadium Show: Construction of stadium on schedule
Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and reporter Rick Velotta talk about how the Raiders' stadium construction is progressing and the complications that might occur due to pricing.
Raiders hire Paul Guenther as defensive coordinator
Paul Guenther is the new defensive coordinator for the Oakland Raiders. Guenther spent the past four years as the Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive coordinator. Guenther, 46, worked with the Bengals from 2005 to 2017. He will call defensive plays in 2018, a role that Ken Norton Jr. handled the first 10 games last season before being fired. Guenther expressed his interest in working with Raiders defensive backs Gareon Conley and Obi Melifonwu. “I really like both of them,” Guenther said. "(Conley) was probably my favorite corner coming out last year." "We just need to get these guys on the grass, keep them healthy and teach them the system," Guenther said.
Life
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Calvary Christian Learning Academy, “There was no fair warning.”
Samantha O’Brien, whose three-year-old daughter attended the Calvary Christian Learning Academy daycare, found out Monday night when her daughter’s teacher called about the school closing.
Companies bet their futures on cryptocurrency
Two Las Vegas entrepreneurs talk about finding their niche in blockchain enabled technologies and digital currency.
Solar panels reduce energy bill for CCSD
Wilbur and Theresa Faiss Middle School is one of 42 CCSD schools with solar panel installations, saving approximately $514,000 per year in energy costs.
More in Raiders
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Raiders Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like