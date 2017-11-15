Raiders CB David Amerson looks to return from foot injury

David Amerson did his best to relax during his team’s bye. There was just one issue he couldn’t escape.

Oakland Raiders cornerback David Amerson (29) leaves the field in the first half of their game against the Denver Broncos in Denver, Colo., Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

ALAMEDA, Calif. — David Amerson did his best to relax.

The Raiders cornerback spent a couple days in Los Angeles during his extended bye weekend. He lounged in a pool. He tried to unplug. There was just one issue he couldn’t fully escape.

He wasn’t healthy yet.

Players spend their four allotted off-days differently. Some, like practice-squad defensive end Fadol Brown, fly home and taste their mother’s cooking. Some, like kicker Giorgio Tavecchio, remain in the Bay Area and catch up with family and friends. And then there are the injured who are stuck somewhere between relaxation and recovery.

Amerson is still working toward the latter.

The 25-year-old has missed the past two games to a foot injury. He made some strides in his recovery Tuesday with some running. His physical workload is expected to intensify Wednesday, as the Raiders will monitor how he’s able to cut on his healing foot to provide an early sense about his status for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.

Amerson did his part. He said his bye week was about “resting.”

“Recovering,” he added. “Trying to get healthy, really, and get back on the field. That’s the main thing for me right now. That’s all I’m really focused on. … When you’re healthy (during a bye week), you’re just thinking about how much time you have to have fun. When you’re injured, there’s obviously more treatment you have to attend to, and then when you’re off, it’s not as relaxing compared to if I was playing every week.”

Amerson has missed three total games, having dealt with a shoulder injury and concussion earlier this regular season.

Various ailments have maligned the Raiders at cornerback. Gareon Conley, the team’s rookie first-round pick, was placed Monday on injured reserve with a shin ailment for which he first missed time in the spring. Antonio Hamilton, predominantly a special teamer, is on injured reserve with a knee ailment.

Sean Smith appeared on the injury report earlier this season with neck and shoulder ailments. His missed time has been more related to performance than medical reasons, although he’s shown improved play over the past few weeks.

All in all, TJ Carrie was the Raiders’ only cornerback to have played the majority of the defense’s 581 snaps in the first nine games. He was on the field for 570 of them, or 98.1 percent.

Notable

— Safety Reggie Nelson said he was unaware until told Tuesday afternoon that Conley was placed on IR. “He’ll be a great corner,” Nelson said. “He studies, he takes the time to watch film, and he asks questions. Even when he wasn’t (playing), he was sitting down, watching film. That says a lot about a young guy. … GC is going to be all right. That’s a person who is the least of my worries. He’s going to be fine. He’s going to be a great professional.”

— The Raiders held only a light walk-through practice Tuesday. Their first true practice of the week comes Wednesday.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.