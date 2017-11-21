Raiders CB Gareon Conley undergoes surgery for shin injury

Extensive rest proved insuffient for Gareon Conley. On Monday, he turned to surgery as the next course of action.

OAKLAND, Calif. — Extensive rest proved insufficient for Gareon Conley.

On Monday, he turned to the next course of action.

The Raiders cornerback and rookie first-round pick announced on Instagram he was set to undergo surgery that same day. The procedure was related to a stress fracture in his shin that first sidelined him in June minicamp and ultimately all but two games this season.

“It gives us the best chance to have him at full strength next year,” coach Jack Del Rio said.

Conley, 22, missed all of training camp and preseason. He appeared in Weeks 2 and 3 versus the New York Jets and Washington Redskins, respectively, but soreness lingered. The Raiders then shut him down for weeks, hoping the injury would respond to a second round of rest. It didn’t.

On Nov. 13, the Raiders placed him on injured reserve.

His rookie year concluded with seven tackles and one pass breakup in 92 defensive snaps.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.