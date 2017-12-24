Raiders center Rodney Hudson takes modest approach

Oakland Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) prepares for the snap during a week 15 NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 in Oakland, Calif. Dallas won 20-17. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Rodney Hudson is a Hollywood action hero walking from an explosion.

No turning back.

A bold, gutsy tale exits involving the Raiders center, a kidney stone and what it took to play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Not only did he start but he finished, appearing on all 66 of the offense’s snaps. He hasn’t missed one such snap the past two regular seasons, a span of 2,006 reps.

Hudson could have told the story Saturday when approached in the locker room.

He walked from the chance instead.

The Pro Bowl selection practiced Saturday for the first time all week. He is one of six players whom the Raiders have listed as questionable to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday. Wide receiver Amari Cooper (ankle), outside linebacker Bruce Irvin (concussion), cornerback Dexter McDonald (knee), defensive lineman Denico Autry (ankle, hand) and safety Keith McGill II (knee, illness) are the others.

Defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. and Treyvon Hester are officially out with ankle injuries. Cornerback David Amerson (foot) is listed doubtful.

Hudson discussed his situation only in vague terms. He declined to say whether he’s been bedridden at all in recent days. He didn’t shed light, either, on when his symptoms first surfaced.

“It was just something I had to work through, focus in on the game,” he said. “It’s ongoing. I’m just trying to get better every day. …I’ve never dealt with anything like that before. Luckily I was able to get through the game and try to get better every day.”

Coach Jack Del Rio has expressed optimism Hudson will play Monday. A number of players and coaches have lavished praise on Hudson for his handling of the situation.

“He’s one tough sucker, man,” Downing said. “I was telling you guys a couple of weeks ago that we call him Uncle Rodney (because he’s an old soul). I don’t know that I have an uncle that tough. He’s a guy that embodies that, giving it everything he has and leaving it all on the field. He just has such grit and such determination to be there for his teammates. It’s really admirable. Something that puts a smile on your face as a coach because you know that he’s giving you everything he has.”

Notable

—Tight end Clive Walford (concussion, neck) was placed Saturday on injured reserve. Tight end Pharaoh Brown was promoted from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

—Del Rio reaffirmed Saturday that Cooper is expected play.“He’s done pretty well,” Del Rio said. “There’s a good chance we’ll have him.” Cooper has been inactive two of the past three games.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.