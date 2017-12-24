Raiders

Raiders center Rodney Hudson takes modest approach

By Michael Gehlken Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 23, 2017 - 6:40 pm
 

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Rodney Hudson is a Hollywood action hero walking from an explosion.

No turning back.

A bold, gutsy tale exits involving the Raiders center, a kidney stone and what it took to play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Not only did he start but he finished, appearing on all 66 of the offense’s snaps. He hasn’t missed one such snap the past two regular seasons, a span of 2,006 reps.

Hudson could have told the story Saturday when approached in the locker room.

He walked from the chance instead.

The Pro Bowl selection practiced Saturday for the first time all week. He is one of six players whom the Raiders have listed as questionable to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday. Wide receiver Amari Cooper (ankle), outside linebacker Bruce Irvin (concussion), cornerback Dexter McDonald (knee), defensive lineman Denico Autry (ankle, hand) and safety Keith McGill II (knee, illness) are the others.

Defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. and Treyvon Hester are officially out with ankle injuries. Cornerback David Amerson (foot) is listed doubtful.

Hudson discussed his situation only in vague terms. He declined to say whether he’s been bedridden at all in recent days. He didn’t shed light, either, on when his symptoms first surfaced.

“It was just something I had to work through, focus in on the game,” he said. “It’s ongoing. I’m just trying to get better every day. …I’ve never dealt with anything like that before. Luckily I was able to get through the game and try to get better every day.”

Coach Jack Del Rio has expressed optimism Hudson will play Monday. A number of players and coaches have lavished praise on Hudson for his handling of the situation.

“He’s one tough sucker, man,” Downing said. “I was telling you guys a couple of weeks ago that we call him Uncle Rodney (because he’s an old soul). I don’t know that I have an uncle that tough. He’s a guy that embodies that, giving it everything he has and leaving it all on the field. He just has such grit and such determination to be there for his teammates. It’s really admirable. Something that puts a smile on your face as a coach because you know that he’s giving you everything he has.”

Notable

—Tight end Clive Walford (concussion, neck) was placed Saturday on injured reserve. Tight end Pharaoh Brown was promoted from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

—Del Rio reaffirmed Saturday that Cooper is expected play.“He’s done pretty well,” Del Rio said. “There’s a good chance we’ll have him.” Cooper has been inactive two of the past three games.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Raiders Videos
Vegas Nation: David Amerson Will Not Play Monday
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken goes over the Raiders Injury Report and David Amerson being listed as questionable for Monday's game.
Vegas Nation: Penn and Feliciano are done for the season
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken provides an update on several players heading into the Raiders matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Vegas Nation: Offensive line depth taking hits
Bryan Salmond and Michael Gehlken talk about Rodney Hudson playing through kidney stones as well as several Raiders struggling with injuries.
Vegas Nation: Raiders taking Wednesday off
Bryan Salmond and Michael Gehlken talk about the Raiders struggling to digest last week's loss as well as who might replace Donald Penn at left tackle.
Nacion Vegas: Cowboys derrotan Raiders, 20-17
Derek Carr perdió el balón fuera de los límites cerca de la línea de una yarda de los Cowboys con 31 segundos por jugarse. Dallas recuperó la pelota para sellar la victoria.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Fall To Cowboys
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal reporters Michael Gehlken, Gilbert Manzano and Ed Graney recap Sunday night's Raiders 20-17 loss against the Cowboys.
Vegas Nation: Raiders lose to Cowboys
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond talks about the Raiders' 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017.
Vegas Nation Stadium Show: Smooth sailing after last meeting
Ed Graney, Rick Velotta and Bill Bradley talk about the latest storylines about the Las Vegas Stadium, including the Community Benefits Plan and the UNLV Joint-Use Agreement.
Vegas Nation: Obi Melifonwu's season comes to an end
Review-Journal reporter Michael Gehlken gives an update on Obi Melifonwu, Gareon Conley, Amari Cooper.
Vegas Nation Red Zone: Raiders vs. Cowboys matchup
Review-Journal Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and reporter Gilbert Manzano discuss the Raiders’ matchup on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.
Vegas Nation: Fadol Brown Might Leave The Raiders
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal Raiders beat writer Micheal Gehlken go over Fadol Brown potentially leaving the Raiders and Todd Downing on how the Raiders played against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Stadium Authority talks community benefits plan at meeting
Rick Velotta recaps the Stadium Authority meeting at UNLV, including the Land Dedication Agreement and a Non-Relocation Agreement.
Vegas Nation: Cory James Put On Injured Reserve
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over how Jack Del Rio and Derek Carr are taking the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, as well as the Raiders extensive list of injuries.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Feel Pressure After Loss To Chiefs Without Mention
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over how the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs is affecting the Raiders.
Vegas Nation: Raiders fall flat against Chiefs
Review-Journal Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond, columnist Ron Kantowski and reporters Michael Gehlken and Gilbert Manzano talk about the Raiders' disappointing effort against the Chiefs as well as what the loss means for the team's playoff hopes for the rest of the season.
Nacion Vegas: Las esperanzas de los Raiders en los playoffs cuelga de un hilo
Los Raiders pusieron un huevo. Fue ese tipo de día para el Plata y el Negro. Las esperanzas de los Raiders en los playoffs cuelga de un hilo después de perder ante los Chiefs 26-15 el domingo.
Vegas Nation: Amari Cooper Returns To Practice
Review-Journal reporter Michael Gehlken talks about Amari Cooper returning to practice Friday and how Jon Feliciano missing Sunday's game effects the team.
Vegas Nation Red Zone: Raiders and Chiefs battle for 1st Place in AFC West
Review-Journal Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and reporter Gilbert Manzano discuss the Raiders’ matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs, Chargers and Raiders are tied for first place in the AFC West.
Vegas Nation: Raiders defense focused on Tyreek Hill
Bryan Salmond and Michael Gehlken talk about the Raiders defensive focus as well as an update on Amari Cooper's health heading into this weekend's game.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Have 10-man Injury Report
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal Raiders beat reporter Michael Gehlken go over the Raiders injury report and Chiefs' Quarterback Marcus Peters suspension for throwing a referee's flag.
Vegas Nation: Raiders face division rival Chiefs on Sunday
Bryan Salmond and Michael Gehlken discuss the Raiders matchup on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Del Rio on why Marshawn Lynch has an extra "pep in his step"
Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio explains why he thinks running back Marshawn Lynch is playing on another level right now.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Beat The Giants
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond, Review-Journal Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken, Gilbert Manzano and Ed Graney recap tonights game against the New York Giants. The Raiders now have a chance at the playoffs and are tied for first place in the AFC west division.
Nación Vegas: Raiders derrotaron a los Giants 24-17
No fue lindo, pero los Raiders se hicieron cargo el domingo para mantener vivas sus esperanzas de llegar a los playoffs. Los Raiders derrotaron a los Giants por 24-17 en casa, y ahora están empatados con los Chiefs y Chargers por el primer lugar en la división Oeste de la AFC.
How the Raiders plan to balance their fan base in Oakland and Las Vegas
At the Oakland Raiders groundbreaking ceremony in Las Vegas the team president and owner discussed how they will balance their fan base until they move and how they're planning to deal with any issues they could encounter with the stadium construction.
Raiders remember Las Vegas shooting victims at groundbreaking
During the Oakland Raiders groundbreaking ceremony in Las Vegas, Raiders owner Mark Davis spoke about how important it was to pay tribute to Las Vegas shooting victims at the event.
Raiders break ground on Las Vegas stadium site
The Raiders hosted a ground breaking ceremony at the Las Vegas stadium site near the Strip. Elaine Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Vegas Nation: Nacion Vegas: The Raiders lose 16-10 against the Broncos
Era una noche fea para los Raiders quien perdió el juego 16-10 en contra los Denver Broncos.
Nashville paints a picture for what Las Vegas could experience as a pro sports town
Floyd Reese, the general manager of the Tennessee Titans when they embarked on their move from Houston to Nashville, and the president of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp., Butch Spyridon, discuss how the city of Nashville transformed into a professional sports town.
Raiders fans in Nashville weigh in on the team's move
Ahead of the first Oakland Raiders game of the season in Nashville, Tenn., fans of the team from near and far gave their opinions on the Raiders' move to Las Vegas and whether or not they'd continue to support them.
Raiders reportedly negotiating to play in Oakland through 2020 season
The Raiders are reportedly negotiating to play in Oakland through the 2020 season. The Raiders currently have an agreement to play at the Oakland Alameda County Coliseum through 2018. SFGate reports that Raiders President Marc Badain has been discussing extending the team’s lease with the coliseum authority. That doesn’t worry Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak. He thinks they're just trying to be cautious. Contractors say they are confident they can finish a new Las Vegas stadium in 31 months. Sisolak says the project is still on target to be complete by 2020.
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Raiders Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like