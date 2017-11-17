Raiders’ David Amerson ‘doubtful’ for Sunday’s game against Patriots

Raiders defensive back David Amerson is officially listed as “doubtful” ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots

Oakland Raiders cornerback David Amerson (29) leaves the field in the first half of their game against the Denver Broncos in Denver, Colo., Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

ALAMEDA, Calif. – He hasn’t had a full practice since Oct. 18.

That’s because Raiders cornerback David Amerson would suffer an injury the next day. He injured his foot in the first half of the Raiders’ Week 7 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Amerson has yet to play in a game since.

On Friday, Raiders coach Jack Del Rio announced that Amerson will travel with the team to Mexico. His chances to play against the New England Patriots on Sunday appear to be slim.

“Still doubtful which means what it means,” Del Rio said. “The percentages are not great that he’s going to play but there’s that possibility that remains. I don’t want to make him out and have him out there.”

The last time Amerson practiced with the Raiders in any capacity was Nov. 1.

Rookie cornerback Dexter McDonald has filled in for Amerson during his injures throughout the season. Del Rio is comfortable with McDonald’s play because he got a lot of snaps during Amerson’s absence.

“He’s given us some snaps,” Del Rio said. “He’s been called on. He’s part of the process of what we’re trying to do in the back end. Using everybody that’s available, trying to be as effective as possible.”

Offensive line faces injuries

Derek Carr may have less protection. On Friday’s injury report, right tackle Marshall Newhouse and right guard Gabe Jackson were listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Newhouse suffered a hip/quad injury in the game against the Miami Dolphins. Jackson’s ankle injury has been reoccurring since Week 9.

Jon Feliciano would replace Jackson as starting right tackle if the injury persists. Behind Newhouse on the right tackle depth chart is Vadal Alexander. Feliciano and Alexander have each started one game this year.

Notables

— Fullback Jamize Olawale (hamstring) and linebacker Cory James (ankle) were limited in practice Friday. They are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

— Del Rio praised Obi Melifonwu’s progression from injury. “I think he’s ready to help us,” Del Rio said. “He’s big, strong, fast and he cares a lot. Hopefully we can get him more involved this week and he can play well for us.”

Contact reporter Chris Booker at cbooker@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Bookerc94 on Twitter.