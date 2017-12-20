Raiders DE Khalil Mack, 3 offensive linemen selected to Pro Bowl

Four Raiders players, including three offensive linemen, received invites Tuesday to next month’s Pro Bowl in Orlando.

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) on the field during the first half of a NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) pursues New York Giants quarterback Geno Smith (3) during the first half of a NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes behing guard Gabe Jackson (66), guard Rodney Hudson (61) and offensive guard Kelechi Osemele (70) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Four Raiders players received invites Tuesday to next month’s Pro Bowl in Orlando.

At least one will RSVP “cannot attend.”

Defensive end Khalil Mack, center Rodney Hudson, left guard Kelechi Osemele and left tackle Donald Penn were selected to the NFL’s annual showcase game. Penn is scheduled for season-ending surgery on Wednesday, coach Jack Del Rio said Monday, for a foot injury he sustained during last Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Raiders (6-8) were awarded six alternates, too.

Punter Marquette King, quarterback Derek Carr, right guard Gabe Jackson, running back Marshawn Lynch, kickoff returner Cordarrelle Patterson and linebacker NaVorro Bowman all received that accolade. Of them, King arguably was the biggest surprise to be a mere alternate, given he easily led NFL punters with 156,548 votes in the fan ballot.

Fans, coaches and players each count for one-third of the selection process.

Alternates can be elevated to the invite list if a player backs out. This scenario often occurs, be the reason medical, personal or a player’s team appearing in the Super Bowl.

The Raiders had seven Pro Bowl selections last season. Carr, wide receiver Amari Cooper and safety Reggie Nelson joined the four who were voted this year.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.