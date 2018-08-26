Raiders

Raiders’ Derek Carr finds work elsewhere in lax preseason

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2018 - 7:41 pm
 
Updated August 25, 2018 - 7:46 pm

OAKLAND, Calif. — Derek Carr is not complaining.

He took six offensive snaps in the first exhibition, zero in the second and seven in the third. He won’t see any in Thursday’s finale at the Seattle Seahawks, the 13-snap preseason workload the lightest of his NFL career.

This new usage is all right by him.

The Raiders quarterback has been challenged more in practice and meetings under coach Jon Gruden. Those sessions involve a heavy amount of protection adjustments and audibles at the line of scrimmage, the sort of thing the offense doesn’t showcase in August. And so, after Friday’s 13-6 win over the Green Bay Packers, Carr said he doesn’t mind seeing a low amount of game work.

He finds his work elsewhere.

“Obviously it’s different because I don’t play as much as before,” Carr said. “But we get so many things done in practice. It’s very tough. It’s gamelike (with) the kinds of things I need to see and feel. Going out there (Friday) and being able to get hit a couple times, move in the pocket and find throws — you don’t need too much of that in the preseason, but just to get a few plays in here and there is good.

“If we practice at speed the way that we do, I feel that you can go out there in preseason and play a couple plays and be ready for the season.”

Carr’s preseason workload largely has decreased as he’s gained NFL experience.

He took 45 snaps in 2017, 74 preseason snaps in 2016, 89 in 2015 and 78 as a rookie in 2014. He missed the third exhibition in 2014 to a rib injury.

Kicker clarity to come

The Raiders are unsure if Eddy Pineiro will be ready to start the season.

They hope to find out soon.

Pineiro, an undrafted rookie who is expected to handle the team’s kicking duties, suffered a groin injury Aug. 15 before a training camp practice. He since has missed two exhibitions and yet to resume practice. Gruden said Friday that Pineiro will be re-evaluated this week.

“I don’t know how long the injury is going to take,” Gruden said.

Mike Nugent, 36, has served as the kicker the past two exhibitions. He is 3 of 4 on field goals, his miss a wide-left attempt from 49 yards versus the Packers.

Notable

— Gruden is all for player safety, he said Friday evening. But he takes issue with a new rule designed to further that effort, or at least that rule’s enforcement. Raiders safety Marcus Gilchrist was flagged 15 yards for lowering his helmet to initiate and make contact with Packers tight end Lance Kendricks. It came on a play in which Kendricks plowed through Gilchrist along the sideline. “I am going to be supportive of all the rules and everything else,” Gruden said. “I don’t want to confuse these football players. This is tackle football. I am not sure if I understand that call (Friday). I do understand the rules … but that doesn’t mean I understand that call.”

— The team’s No. 2 quarterback was expected to be either Connor Cook or EJ Manuel. It might be neither. Gruden was asked during Fridays’ postgame news conference whether his backup quarterback was on the 90-man roster today. “I don’t know,” he said. “We are going to continue to work and see who is available.”

— Wide receiver Griff Whalen exited Friday with a toe injury, a source said. X-ray and MRI results were negative, and he was able to walk in a protective boot. Still, he probably will miss Thursday’s exhibition for precautionary reasons.

— Rookie cornerback Nick Nelson dealt with apparent left hamstring discomfort in the second half and did not return. It was the result of muscle cramping, a source said.

— Gruden commented Friday for the first time since safety Obi Melifonwu, a 2017 second-round pick, was waived-injured. He cleared waivers and is now on injured reserve. It appears likely the Raiders will release Melifonwu once healthy. Cornerback Daryl Worley already has assumed Melifonwu’s jersey No. 20. “I think the No. 1 ability is availability,” Gruden said. “He’s been unavailable. Look, it’s probably best for him and it’s best for us to get somebody in here that can help us on the field.”

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Raiders Videos
Vegas Nation: Raiders Win 13-6 Against Packers
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond, sports reporter Gilbert Manzano and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over the Raiders preseason win against the Greenbay Packers.
Vegas Nation: Lynch Gets His Own Skittles Bag
Bryan Salmond is in studio talking abour Marshawn Lynch's new Skittles commercial and waiving Obi Melifonwu.
Vegas Nation: Raiders have decisions to make at RB
Bryan Salmond is in studio and Michael Gehlken reports from Alameda on Chris Warren, Deandre Washington, Obi Melifonwu, Eddie Vanderdoes, and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Mailbag Week 2
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal reporter Gilbert Manzano go over Raider Nation's hottest takes on the 2018 season for the Raiders.
Vegas Nation: Day 2 Back in Alameda
Bryan Salmond is in studio and Michael Gehlken reports from Alameda on day two of being back home in Alameda.
Raiders React to New Tackling Rule
Oakland Raiders linebacker Derrick Johnson, cornerback Marcus Gilchrist and defensive coordinator Paul Guenther talk about the NFL's new "lowering the head" tackling rule.
Vegas Nation: Gilchrist, Roberts Return to Practice
Raiders beat reporter Michael Gehlken addresses the team's first practice in Alameda since their training camp in Napa.
Raiders Return From Napa, Nelson Eyes Packers Reunion
Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr talks about returning home after training camp in Napa. Carr also talks about wide receiver Jordy Nelson as Nelson looks forward to reunion with his former team, the Green Bay Packers, on Friday.
Vegas Nation Mailbag
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal sports writer Gilbert Manzano go over the hot takes from Raiders fans.
Vegas Nation: Bryant and Roberts return to practice
Raiders beat writer Micheal Gehlken goes over how Martavis Bryant and Seth Roberts return to practice and how Jon Gruden is training quarterback Connor Cook.
Gruden Looks Towards End of Training Camp, LA Rams Game
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks about the team's final full day of training camp as well as the team's upcoming preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Vegas Nation: Donald Penn Returns
Bryan Salmond is in studio and Michael Gehlken reports on Donald Penn's return to practice from Napa, CA on August 14, 2018.
Donald Penn Returns to Practice
Oakland Raiders tackle Donald Penn returns to practice for the first time in nearly eight months after an Lisfranc fracture in Dec. The veteran tackle speaks to the media what it's like being back and potentially moving to right tackle.
Vegas Nation: Conley Returns, Bryant Absent
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over the Gareon Conley returning to practice.
Vegas Nation Stadium Show: Stadium And Practice Facility Update
Vegas Nation Stadium Host Bill Bradley, Rick Velotta and Eli Segall go over the progress on the Raiders stadium and practice facility in Las Vegas.
Vegas Nation: Preseason Preview
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over what to expect from the Raiders first preseason game.
Vegas Nation: Day 2 of Joint Practice
Michael Gehlken and Gilbert Manzano report from Napa, CA on the second day of joint practice between the Oakland Raiders and the Detroit Lions.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Oakland Raiders
Todd Dewey, Johnny Avello and Kelly Stewart go over the odds for the Oakland Raiders upcoming season.
Gruden Wraps Up Final Joint Practice with Lions
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks to the media about practicing with the Detroit Lions, how Martavis Bryant is doing in camp, and an update on Donald Penn.
Vegas Nation: Training Camp Joint Practice
Michael Gehlken and Gilbert Manzano cover day one of the two day joint session between the Oakland Raiders and Detroit Lions.
Raiders Host First Joint Practice with Lions
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. talk about what it was like practicing with the Detroit Lions on Tuesday.
Vegas Nation: Raiders preparing for joint practice with Lions
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken provides an update on Obi Melifonwu performance in practice as well as the Raiders preparation for the joint practice with the Detroit Lions starting Tuesday.
Vegas Nation: Day 7 Of Training Camp
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over the seventh day of Raiders training camp.
Vegas Nation: Peyton Manning Visits Raiders
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken goes over Raiders practice and Peyton Manning visiting the teams camp.
Raiders React to Fifth Day of Training Camp
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, safety Reggie Nelson and center Rodney Hudson respond to questions from the media on the team's fifth day of training camp.
Vegas Nation: Oakland Raiders training camp Day 3
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken and sports columnist Ed Graney go over the team's third day of training camp, discuss what Gareon Conley's injury, review the team's first day in pads and what the Raiders will look to do at running back.
Former Raiders' linebacker Villapiano discuss Raiders' move
Former Raiders linebacker Phil Villapiano speaks with Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney about the team's impending move to Las Vegas.
Vegas Nation: Oakland Raiders training camp Day 2
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken and sports columnist Ed Graney go over the team's second day of training camp, discuss Gareon Conley missing sessions and what it'll be like when the team starts practicing with pads on Sunday.
Raiders Look Forward to First Practice with Pads on Sunday
Greg Olson, Kelechi Osemele and Doug Martin react to team's first practice with pads on Sunday
Raiders BBQ
On Friday, July 20, Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden hosted — and paid for — a free barbecue for Raiders fans. Gruden teamed up with the Raiders and Ricky's Sports Theater and Grill in San Leandro, Calif. as a way to show thanks and gratitude for the support of the Raider Nation. Over 500 Raiders fans showed up to the event that had music, raffles, and appearances from Raiders alumni. This was the final event before the Raiders begin their training camp next week in Napa. Chris Booker Las Vegas Review-Journal
More in Raiders
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Raiders Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like