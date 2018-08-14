Raiders

Raiders’ Donald Penn moves from left to right tackle

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2018 - 3:44 pm
 

NAPA, Calif. — Donald Penn walked to the huddle Tuesday morning and assumed his usual place, a spot where he has started more than 100 games, a location where he’s earned three Pro Bowl selections, a region he’s called home for the bulk of an 11-year NFL career.

His old spot.

Well, this is awkward.

“The first time we went out there, he started walking to the left side,” quarterback Derek Carr said. “We kinda just looked at him and waited until he got to the right side. It’ll be all right.”

Said Penn: “I’m like, ‘Oh (shoot). My bad. Let me go over there.’”

Forgive Penn for the force of habit. A day after accepting a contract restructure that ostensibly was a pay cut in design, the Raiders offensive tackle practiced for the first time since undergoing December foot surgery. He took first-team reps at right tackle instead of his customary left tackle.

A new price one day. A new position the next.

As much as could be expected, he seems to be handling the switch in stride.

The 35-year-old acknowledged Tuesday it will be a process to grow comfortable at right tackle. For months, he has worked to learn coach Jon Gruden’s offense with the expectation that he would be on the left side. But with rookie first-round pick Kolton Miller appearing entrenched at left tackle, he now must adjust.

Penn said that, when hearing some audibles Tuesday, he initially interpreted his would-be assignment as a left tackle. Before at least one play, he placed his left hand in the grass before catching himself and switching to his right. As he works to develop a rhythm, there is the matter of physical conditioning, too.

“I need to get into that good shape,” Penn said. “I’m in good shape now, but I’m not in football shape.”

Penn appears determined to do what is required.

The Raiders drafted Miller on April 26 and Brandon Parker, a third-round choice, on the 27th. The veteran quite easily could have huffed and puffed publicly about wanting out of Oakland, about demanding a trade. Rather, he moved enough past that initial frustration phase to serve as a mentor for both rookies.

While injured, he offered advice in meetings and between drills during practice.

Miller played some right tackle at UCLA, but the team thinks the 22-year-old has enough on his plate from a technique and overall comfort standpoint when adjusting to the NFL. Turning his world backward today with a position switch was not an attractive option. Thus, Penn was flipped.

The position switch was discussed during contract discussions. Before the 9:15 a.m. start of Tuesday’s practice, the team notified him the switch would begin that morning.

“They talked to me about trying it out, about seeing how I would feel over there,” Penn said. “I told them, ‘I’m willing to do whatever it takes to help this team win, and if you feel like that’s going to be in the best interest of the team, I’ll do it.’ Today it felt very awkward and rusty. But I need time to develop.

“I don’t know if that’s going to be a permanent thing or not yet, but it is something we’re testing out, and I told them we’re all for it. We’ve got a young kid over there who’s doing a lot of good things.”

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Raiders Videos
Donald Penn Returns to Practice
Oakland Raiders tackle Donald Penn returns to practice for the first time in nearly eight months after an Lisfranc fracture in Dec. The veteran tackle speaks to the media what it's like being back and potentially moving to right tackle.
Vegas Nation: Conley Returns, Bryant Absent
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over the Gareon Conley returning to practice.
Vegas Nation Stadium Show: Stadium And Practice Facility Update
Vegas Nation Stadium Host Bill Bradley, Rick Velotta and Eli Segall go over the progress on the Raiders stadium and practice facility in Las Vegas.
Vegas Nation: Preseason Preview
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over what to expect from the Raiders first preseason game.
Vegas Nation: Day 2 of Joint Practice
Michael Gehlken and Gilbert Manzano report from Napa, CA on the second day of joint practice between the Oakland Raiders and the Detroit Lions.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Oakland Raiders
Todd Dewey, Johnny Avello and Kelly Stewart go over the odds for the Oakland Raiders upcoming season.
Gruden Wraps Up Final Joint Practice with Lions
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks to the media about practicing with the Detroit Lions, how Martavis Bryant is doing in camp, and an update on Donald Penn.
Vegas Nation: Training Camp Joint Practice
Michael Gehlken and Gilbert Manzano cover day one of the two day joint session between the Oakland Raiders and Detroit Lions.
Raiders Host First Joint Practice with Lions
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. talk about what it was like practicing with the Detroit Lions on Tuesday.
Vegas Nation: Raiders preparing for joint practice with Lions
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken provides an update on Obi Melifonwu performance in practice as well as the Raiders preparation for the joint practice with the Detroit Lions starting Tuesday.
Vegas Nation: Day 7 Of Training Camp
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over the seventh day of Raiders training camp.
Vegas Nation: Peyton Manning Visits Raiders
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken goes over Raiders practice and Peyton Manning visiting the teams camp.
Raiders React to Fifth Day of Training Camp
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, safety Reggie Nelson and center Rodney Hudson respond to questions from the media on the team's fifth day of training camp.
Vegas Nation: Oakland Raiders training camp Day 3
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken and sports columnist Ed Graney go over the team's third day of training camp, discuss what Gareon Conley's injury, review the team's first day in pads and what the Raiders will look to do at running back.
Former Raiders' linebacker Villapiano discuss Raiders' move
Former Raiders linebacker Phil Villapiano speaks with Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney about the team's impending move to Las Vegas.
Vegas Nation: Oakland Raiders training camp Day 2
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken and sports columnist Ed Graney go over the team's second day of training camp, discuss Gareon Conley missing sessions and what it'll be like when the team starts practicing with pads on Sunday.
Raiders Look Forward to First Practice with Pads on Sunday
Greg Olson, Kelechi Osemele and Doug Martin react to team's first practice with pads on Sunday
Vegas Nation: Olson believes Carr, QBs have developed "thick skin" under Gruden
Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson explains how the Raiders quarterbacks have responded to Jon Gruden's tough coaching style.
Vegas Nation: Olson pleased with progress of rookie linemen Miller, Parker
Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson describes what he has seen out of rookie offensive linemen Kolton Miller and Brandon Parker so far.
Raiders React To First Day Of Training Camp
Jon Gruden, Derek Carr and Kolton Miller react to the first day of training camp.
Vegas Nation: Martin calls Raiders O-Line "the best" he's ran behind
Raiders running back Doug Martin speaks no how different it is running behind his new offensive line in Oakland
Vegas Nation: Raiders Training Camp Day 1
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond, Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken and sports columnist Ed Graney go over the Raiders first day of training camp.
Vegas Nation: Miller on Penn, Jackson helping him out
Raiders rookie tackle Kolton Miller talks about the veterans he has leaned on during the offseason
Vegas Nation: Miller happy about weight gain
Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller talks about his weight gain prior to training camp.
Vegas Nation: Carr says Kolton Miller is "ready"
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr shares his thoughts on Kolton Miller—compliments the rookie's physical progression during offseason.
Vegas Nation: Carr "confident" in executing Gruden's offense
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr details what it's like learning Jon Gruden's offense.
Vegas Nation: Gruden believes "competition" makes for an exciting training camp
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden discusses his goals for training camp.
Vegas Nation: Jordy Nelson meets Gruden's expectations
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden indicates that Jordy Nelson continues to play like how he did in Green Bay prior to injury.
Vegas Nation: Gruden hopes Khalil Mack comes back to team soon
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden focuses on coaching current crop of players as he waits for the resolution of Khalil Mack's contract situation.
Vegas Nation: Gruden "pleased" with Kolton Miller's first day of training camp
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden praises first round pick Kolton Miller from an "athletic" and "mental" standpoint following team's first training camp.
Raiders BBQ
On Friday, July 20, Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden hosted — and paid for — a free barbecue for Raiders fans. Gruden teamed up with the Raiders and Ricky's Sports Theater and Grill in San Leandro, Calif. as a way to show thanks and gratitude for the support of the Raider Nation. Over 500 Raiders fans showed up to the event that had music, raffles, and appearances from Raiders alumni. This was the final event before the Raiders begin their training camp next week in Napa. Chris Booker Las Vegas Review-Journal
More in Raiders
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Raiders Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like