Raiders draft UCLA offensive tackle Kolton Miller in first round

UCLA's Kolton Miller poses for photos on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The first draft pick of the Raiders’ second Jon Gruden era is in.

Former UCLA offensive tackle Kolton Miller was selected Thursday with the No. 15 overall pick. The Raiders initially owned the No. 10 overall selection Thursday. They traded back with the Arizona Cardinals, acquiring the 15th choice as well as the 79th (third round) and 152nd (fifth).

The Raiders entered the draft with a number of needs, many of which were on defense. Miller nonetheless addresses a key one as the successor plan to left tackle Donald Penn.

Penn, who turns 35 on Friday, is coming off December foot surgery.

Miller projects as an immediate starter at one of the Raiders’ tackle spots. For this season, that should be on the right side where veteran Breno Giacomini previously was the projected starter. In March, he signed a one-year contract worth up to $3.015 million.

Miller started all 13 games at left tackle for the Bruins in 2017. A year earlier, he started five games on the right side before a season-ending injury. In each year, he protected quarterback Josh Rosen, the man whose market enable the Raiders to move back from No. 10 overall.

The Cardinals selected Rosen there.

Miller, 22, grew up about a 100-mile commute northwest of Oakland in Roseville. At the NFL Scouting Combine this offseason, he measured at 6 feet, 9 inches and 309 pounds.

