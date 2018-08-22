Raiders

Raiders DT Eddie Vanderdoes likely to start season on PUP list

By Chris Booker Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 22, 2018 - 3:46 pm
 

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Eddie Vanderdoes’ return appears to be later rather than sooner.

The Raiders 2017 third-round draft pick tore his ACL against the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 31 during the final game of the regular season. Vanderdoes has been on the physically unable to perform list as he recovers from the injury and his status likely won’t change to begin the regular season, according to Raiders coach Jon Gruden.

“It’s getting to look that way,” Gruden said while addressing the media Wednesday. “I mean, I don’t want to say right now, but he’s had no offseason work and hasn’t had one day of practice yet. He’s getting better but it’s been a slow process.”

Vanderdoes played in every game during his rookie season. He recorded 18 tackles in those 16 games at defensive tackle.

Raiders starters to see more action

The Raiders play the Green Bay Packers in Oakland on Friday in what is most likely the starters’ final appearance before the regular season.

“We’re going to play the starters on offense, I believe, into the second quarter,” Gruden said. “We’re not going to play them a whole lot, but they will get some time. Hopefully they have some success. Defensively, it’ll be about the same.”

None of the offensive starters played in last week’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Raiders will face the Rams in their season-opener Sept. 10.

Notable

— Placekicker Eddy Piniero (groin) and running back DeAndre Washington (knee) are among those that missed practice.

— Former Cincinnati Bengals safety George Iloka signed with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday. The Raiders expressed heavy interest in the veteran but eventually pulled away from discussions Monday evening potentially due to financial factors.

— Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack entered Day 27 of his contract holdout. Gruden had no new updates regarding the situation with Mack.

