Raiders expect tranquil vibe for joint practices with Lions

Tahir Whitehead will face his former team for back-to-back joint practices starting Tuesday.

Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis, center left, talks with head coach Jon Gruden as players stretch during NFL football practice in Napa, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

NAPA, Calif. — The Raiders have had a peaceful training camp after nine days of practice.

It’s been a fight free zone so far in Jon Gruden’s return as Raiders coach, but tempers are starting to flare, and the Detroit Lions might be arriving at the right time to keep the peace among the silver and black teammates.

“Definitely looking forward to that,” Raiders running back Jalen Richard said of the back-to-back joint practices with the Lions starting Tuesday. “You always get tired of hitting up on your boys.”

The Raiders are optimistic the tranquil vibe will continue the next two practices while they play host to the NFC North squad. But that might be tough to accomplish with fisticuffs often occurring during joint scrimmages.

Gruden said he’s spoken with Lions coach Matt Patricia multiple times to discuss what they want to focus on before Friday’s preseason opener between the two teams at the Oakland Alameda Coliseum. The two coaches planned on meeting in person Monday night.

“There’s an etiquette and a professionalism that we want to have, number one,” Gruden said. “We don’t want a bunch of screaming and yelling and brawling out here. We want to have good, solid, fundamental football. Teaching moments. See a different opponent, block some different looks and get better.

“It’ll be exciting. Hopefully our players, I know they will, will maintain good professionalism and get something out of it.”

Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead expects to have productive workouts against his former teammates. Whitehead spent his first six seasons in the NFL with the Lions before joining the Raiders in March as a free agent.

“They’re talking smack,” Whitehead said with a smile. “They’re coming in ready to work and we’re ready to work. It should be a good joint practice.”

The last time the Raiders participated in a combined workout was in 2014 with the Dallas Cowboys in Oxnard, California. Raiders and Cowboys players engaged that year in a large brawl that spilled into the stands and included fans.

Former Raiders coach Jack Del Rio never had a strong interest in having joint practices during his three-year tenure that started in 2015.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.