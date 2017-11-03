Raiders expected to add defensive back help on Saturday

Three of the Raiders’ six cornerbacks will be sidelined Sunday evening to injury. On Saturday, help is coming.

Raiders second-round draft pick Obi Melifonwu runs through drills during rookie minicamp on Friday, May 5, 2017, at Oakland Raiders Headquarters, in Alameda, Calif. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

SARASOTA, Fla. — Three of the Raiders’ six cornerbacks will be sidelined Sunday night because of injury.

On Saturday, help is coming.

Safety Obi Melifonwu is scheduled to be activated from injured reserve, making his debut against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. The rookie second-round pick underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in late August. It is unclear if his addition will suffice for the Raiders, who also have a cornerback, undrafted rookie Breon Borders, on the practice squad should they elect to promote him.

The team plans to activate Melifonwu no later than Saturday at 1 p.m. PT.

A corresponding move must be made to clear roster space.

“Yeah, we think we’ll get him up,” coach Jack Del Rio said. “He’s had a good week and he’s a versatile guy. A guy we had big designs for before he suffered the injury. So he’s back to full strength, and we look forward to having him.”

Added defensive coordinator Ken Norton, Jr.: “He’s a long, strong, good-looking athlete. Really excited about him. We were really excited about him on draft day. Really looking forward to seeing him run and use his speed and his size.

“He matches up well with the tight ends we have to face in this league. …We’re just excited to get him out there and see him sweat and be a part of this whole thing.”

Cornerbacks David Amerson (foot), Gareon Conley (shin) and Demetrius McCray (knee) all were ruled out Friday on the Raiders’ injury report. Aside from Amerson being a limited participant on Wednesday, the trio did not practice all week.

Right guard Gabe Jackson and safety Karl Joseph were two of six players listed questionable. Jackson practiced for the first time Friday as a limited participant. Joseph was limited all week. Fullback Jamize Olawale along with linebackers Cory James, Marquel Lee and Nicholas Morrow were listed questionable, too.

“The guys that are questionable will take the remaining time and try and make a determination,” Del Rio said. “So, we’re hoping that we’ll get a good majority of those guys, but they’re still a question mark.”

Notable

— The Dolphins enter Sunday as the NFL’s only offense yet to complete a pass of 40 or more yards this season. Their 15 completions of 20 or more yards are the fourth-fewest in the league. The Raiders have allowed six and 26 such passes, tied for fifth- and sixth-most, respectively.

— Seth Roberts (illness) was removed Friday from the injury report. He will serve as the Raiders’ No. 3 wide receiver, one week after he was in uniform but unable to play against the Buffalo Bills.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.