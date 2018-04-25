Raiders

Raiders expected to draft pass rusher to aid Khalil Mack

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 24, 2018 - 5:50 pm
 
Updated April 24, 2018 - 5:50 pm

There’s no question the Raiders’ Khalil Mack is one of the NFL’s top pass rushers, but there’s always that what if with the former Defensive Player of the Year.

The what if? Help.

Imagine Mack with a partner in crime such as what the Chargers have with Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. That’s a scary thought for opposing quarterbacks.

The Eagles won the Super Bowl with depth at defensive line, and they continued to add to it this offseason. Being able to disrupt the passer might be just as important as having a franchise quarterback.

The Raiders have tried giving their star defender help, but it hasn’t worked out, so expect them to select an edge rusher during the NFL draft, which begins Thursday.

Mario Edwards Jr. has shown flashes of being a quality defensive end, but because of injuries and inconsistent play, Mack is still seeing double teams.

The Raiders signed Bruce Irvin in 2016 to go after the quarterback. The outside linebacker, however, was busy in other roles until NaVorro Bowman showed up and the Raiders gave John Pagano the play-calling duties midway through last season.

Irvin, 30, is a free agent after the 2019 season.

The Raiders won’t have a lot of options from a thin class of edge rushers. There’s a big drop-off after Bradley Chubb, Marcus Davenport and Harold Landry.

Chubb would be the perfect partner for Mack, but don’t expect him to fall outside the top five. Davenport most likely will be available when the Raiders pick at No. 10.

Davenport has the size and skills to be a Pro Bowl edge rusher in a few years. But the Texas-San Antonio product is considered a long-term project. Do the Raiders have the time and patience to help Davenport develop?

“I really like (Davenport),” NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock said in a conference call Friday. “I think the underlying understanding here has to be that he’s very raw and is going to take a little bit of time.

“So even in a simple system where you line him up wide and teach him how to rush the quarterback, he’s got a lot to learn.”

Landry is probably the safer pick to contribute immediately and could be an option if the Raiders decide to trade down in the first round.

The Raiders could find value in the second round if Georgia’s Lorenzo Carter and Southern California’s Rasheem Green are available.

Top edge rushers

— Bradley Chubb, North Carolina State, 6 feet 4 inches, 269 pounds: Considered the draft’s top defensive prospect. Can contribute immediately as a disruptive pass rusher in a 4-3 or 3-4 scheme. Racked up 72 tackles and 10 sacks in 2017.

— Marcus Davenport, Texas-San Antonio, 6-6, 264: Viewed as a project with huge upside. Posted impressive numbers during the predraft process to move up draft boards. His size and athleticism will make a team take a chance on him.

— Harold Landry, Boston College, 6-3, 252: Doesn’t have the size to line up at defensive end. He makes that up with his speed at outside linebacker to get around bigger defenders. Recorded 16.5 sacks as a junior.

— Sam Hubbard, Ohio State, 6-5, 265: Had a breakout season as Joey Bosa’s replacement. Has the size and power to compete for a starting spot down the line. Teams are worried about his lack of athleticism.

— Lorenzo Carter, Georgia, 6-6, 250: Can contribute as a traditional linebacker, but he’s at his best when rushing the quarterback. The versatile playmaker is projected to go in the second round.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.

