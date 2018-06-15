Raiders finish spring minicamp with 100-part ‘final’ exam

Raiders coach Jon Gruden called Thursday’s minicamp practice a “final examination.” At times, it more aptly resembled a symphony.

Oakland Raiders linebacker Derrick Johnson, (56) runs through a drill at the NFL football team's minicamp Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Alameda, Calif. Johnson signed as a free agent after playing 13 season for the Kansas City Chiefs. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Oakland Raiders rookie wide receiver Marcell Ateman catches a pass at the NFL football team's minicamp Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Alameda, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson grabs a pass at the NFL football team's minicamp Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Alameda, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, left, hands the ball to running back Marshawn Lynch at the NFL football team's minicamp Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Alameda, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr throws a pass at the NFL football team's minicamp Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Alameda, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Connor Cook throws a pass durig the NFL football team's minicamp Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Alameda, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Connor Cook, center, stretches at the NFL football team's minicamp Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Alameda, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Oakland Raiders rookie wide receiver Marcell Ateman stretches at the NFL football team's minicamp Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Alameda, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden talks with wide receiver Johnny Holton at the NFL football team's minicamp Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Alameda, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Connor Cook throws a pass during the NFL football team's minicamp Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Alameda, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Oakland Raiders rookie wide receiver Saeed Blacknall grabs a pass during the NFL football team's minicamp Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Alameda, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Oakland Raiders rookie wide receiver Saeed Blacknall grabs a pass at the NFL football team's minicamp Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Alameda, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper takes part in the NFL football team's minicamp Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Alameda, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr drops back to pass at the NFL football team's minicamp Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Alameda, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden smiles as he talks with running back Marshawn Lynch, right at the NFL football team's minicamp Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Alameda, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Oakland Raiders tight end Lee Smith at the NFL football team's minicamp Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Alameda, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Connor Cook looks to pass at the NFL football team's minicamp Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Alameda, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Oakland Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable calls out instructions at the NFL football team's minicamp Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Alameda, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Oakland Raiders quarterbacks Connor Cook, left, and EJ Manuel look to pass during a drill at the NFL football team's minicamp Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Alameda, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr passes at the NFL football team's minicamp Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Alameda, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Oakland Raiders rookie offensive tackle Kolton Miller at the NFL football team's minicamp Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Alameda, Calif. Miller was the Raiders first pick in the 2018 NFL draft. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

FILE - In this June 13, 2018, file photo, Oakland Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable calls out instructions at the NFL football team's minicamp in Alameda, Calif. Nearly eight years after being fired as head coach of the Oakland Raiders, Tom Cable is back with the team as offensive line coach. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

The Raiders coach spent months composing a coaching staff, scheme and roster. They held weeks of meetings and practices. And now, this was their grandest performance yet, a walk-through practice in which about 100 plays were run before albeit a small gathering of reporters that could not record video or shoot photos.

Quarterback Derek Carr took center stage on offense. Linebacker Derrick Johnson conducted on defense. For more than an hour, the Raiders whisked through various concepts and situations, effectively demonstrating how far they’ve come since workouts began in April.

Instruments down.

An intermission.

The Raiders held their final practice until training camp starts in late July. Gruden believes they ended on a high note, and any football or music critic would have difficulty debating. Occasional mental errors aside, there was a rhythm on offense and defense when communicating terminology that was wholly unfamiliar two months ago.

“No-huddle, two-minute, tight red zone, audible, different blitzes,” Gruden said. “Pulled guys in and out of the lineup. Put them at different positions. Tried to create some muscle memory that these guys can go home and remember what some of these things sound like and feel like.

“But I’m really pleased with the offseason. … I got a lot of reps. We came together as a team, which is the most important thing, and we made progress, and I saw the development of some young players and I saw the assertiveness of some veteran players, which is absolutely a huge positive.”

Positive review for first-round pick Miller

If the spring was an exam, the Raiders’ first-round pick passed.

Offensive line coach Tom Cable was complimentary of left tackle Kolton Miller. He couched the praise to some degree when acknowledging that players do not wear pads in the spring. The better test awaits in the summer and fall.

“It’s not too big for him,” Cable said. “He’s looked just fine. He’s kind of put an exclamation point on our choosing of him. What I saw in him was a lot of really good characteristics of a left tackle. He’s very athletic. He’s very smart. For a tall kid, he can really bend. I think that’s really important. Everybody, you worry when they get too tall sometimes. The guy can unfold, as we say.

“He has a quiet toughness to him that I think has really shown up a lot. His consistency already as a young player in spring football has been amazing.”

Notable: Kickers take turns at end of practice

— Kickers Eddy Pineiro and Giorgio Tavecchio traded reps to end Thursday’s practice. Pineiro made one field goal from 44 yards but was wide left from 51 and short left from 53. Tavecchio went 3-for-4 from the same distances. His only miss came from 53, but he converted a second try.

— Cornerback Gareon Conley missed his second straight practice. He is dealing with a minor groin strain and will be ready for camp, Gruden said.

— Gruden had some other medical news: his own. He will undergo elbow surgery Friday. “I’m kicking off my offseason with a real bang, aren’t I?” he said.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.